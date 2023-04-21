What $1,000 In Rent Can Get You In 9 Montreal Neighbourhoods

Not every apartment is made equal.

Staff Writer
The kitchen and living/bedroom in a studio apartment for rent at 3455, rue Hutchison. Right: The kitchen in an apartment for rent at 2090, avenue Beaconsfield.

The kitchen and living/bedroom in a studio apartment for rent at 3455, rue Hutchison. Right: The kitchen in an apartment for rent at 2090, avenue Beaconsfield.

Rentals.ca

According to a recent liv.rent report, Montreal's average rent is now well over the $1,000 mark, but plenty of renters pay just around one grand each month to keep themselves sheltered. Not every $1,000 apartment is made equal, though — different neighbourhoods have vastly different rental markets, with floor space, number of rooms and other amenities varying widely across the island, even at a similar price point.

Here's a snapshot of apartments currently on the market in Montreal, in neighbourhoods from LaSalle to Villeray. Each listing advertises approximately $1,000 in monthly rent. Leeway was given in either direction, especially for cheaper apartments that are visibly much nicer than their $1,000 competitors.

Each apartment is either a one-bedroom or studio, some with more living space than others.

Ville-Marie

The bedroom in an apartment for rent at 1569, avenue des Pins.

The bedroom in an apartment for rent at 1569, avenue des Pins.

Rentals.ca

Rent: $975

Address: 1569, avenue des Pins

Listing

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

The kitchen in an apartment for rent at 2090, avenue Beaconsfield.

The kitchen in an apartment for rent at 2090, avenue Beaconsfield.

Rentals.ca

Rent: $1,090

Address: 2090, avenue Beaconsfield

Listing

LaSalle

A view from the front door down the central corridor in an apartment for rent at 1666, rue Thierry.

A view from the front door down the central corridor in an apartment for rent at 1666, rue Thierry.

Rentals.ca

Rent: $985

Address: 1666, rue Thierry

Listing

Milton-Parc Studio

The kitchen and living/bedroom in a studio apartment for rent at 3455, rue Hutchison.

The kitchen and living/bedroom in a studio apartment for rent at 3455, rue Hutchison.

Rentals.ca

Rent: $950

Address: 3455, rue Hutchison

Listing

Northern Plateau Studio

The kitchen in a studio apartment for rent at 763, boulevard Saint-Joseph E.

The kitchen in a studio apartment for rent at 763, boulevard Saint-Joseph E.

Rentals.ca

Rent: $925

Address: 763, boulevard Saint-Joseph E.

Listing

Hochelaga Studio

The kitchen in a studio apartment for rent in Hochelaga.

The kitchen in a studio apartment for rent in Hochelaga.

Rentals.ca

Rent: $1,025

Address: rue la Fontaine (civic number not specified)

Listing

Mercier-Ouest

The bathroom of this 3 1/2. Right: A section of the relatively large living space.

The bathroom of this 3 1/2. Right: A section of the relatively large living space.

DuProprio

Rent: $975

Address: 5894, rue de Jumonville

Listing

Montréal-Nord

A view down the central corridor toward the kitchen and bathroom in an apartment for rent at 10380, avenue des R\u00e9collets.

A view down the central corridor toward the kitchen and bathroom in an apartment for rent at 10380, avenue des Récollets.

Rentals.ca

Rent: $1,025

Address: 10380, avenue des Récollets

Listing

Villeray

The kitchen and dining nook of the open-plan studio. Right: Another view of the same (and only) space.

The kitchen and dining nook of the open-plan studio. Right: Another view of the same (and only) space.

DuProprio

Rent: $945

Address: 1070, rue Mistral

Listing

From Your Site Articles
Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog, often found covering weird and wonderful real estate and local politics from her home base in Montreal.
Loading...