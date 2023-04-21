What $1,000 In Rent Can Get You In 9 Montreal Neighbourhoods
Not every apartment is made equal.
According to a recent liv.rent report, Montreal's average rent is now well over the $1,000 mark, but plenty of renters pay just around one grand each month to keep themselves sheltered. Not every $1,000 apartment is made equal, though — different neighbourhoods have vastly different rental markets, with floor space, number of rooms and other amenities varying widely across the island, even at a similar price point.
Here's a snapshot of apartments currently on the market in Montreal, in neighbourhoods from LaSalle to Villeray. Each listing advertises approximately $1,000 in monthly rent. Leeway was given in either direction, especially for cheaper apartments that are visibly much nicer than their $1,000 competitors.
Each apartment is either a one-bedroom or studio, some with more living space than others.
Ville-Marie
The bedroom in an apartment for rent at 1569, avenue des Pins.
Rent: $975
Address: 1569, avenue des Pins
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
The kitchen in an apartment for rent at 2090, avenue Beaconsfield.
Rent: $1,090
Address: 2090, avenue Beaconsfield
LaSalle
A view from the front door down the central corridor in an apartment for rent at 1666, rue Thierry.
Rent: $985
Address: 1666, rue Thierry
Milton-Parc Studio
The kitchen and living/bedroom in a studio apartment for rent at 3455, rue Hutchison.
Rent: $950
Address: 3455, rue Hutchison
Northern Plateau Studio
The kitchen in a studio apartment for rent at 763, boulevard Saint-Joseph E.
Rent: $925
Address: 763, boulevard Saint-Joseph E.
Hochelaga Studio
The kitchen in a studio apartment for rent in Hochelaga.
Rent: $1,025
Address: rue la Fontaine (civic number not specified)
Mercier-Ouest
The bathroom of this 3 1/2. Right: A section of the relatively large living space.
Rent: $975
Address: 5894, rue de Jumonville
Montréal-Nord
A view down the central corridor toward the kitchen and bathroom in an apartment for rent at 10380, avenue des Récollets.
Rent: $1,025
Address: 10380, avenue des Récollets
Villeray
The kitchen and dining nook of the open-plan studio. Right: Another view of the same (and only) space.
Rent: $945
Address: 1070, rue Mistral