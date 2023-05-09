Here's Your Montreal Neighbourhood As A Cocktail According To Absolut & Robots (PHOTOS)
You'll either raise a glass or an eyebrow. 🍸
Ever looked at your Montreal neighbourhood and thought, "Hey, you'd make a fine cocktail?" No? Well, Absolut Vodka has. The company teamed up with local bartenders to create concoctions that'll have you drinking in the essence of your ‘hood — quite literally.
The project, dubbed "Mix Your Neighbourhood," kicked off by asking mixologists across Canada to spill the beans on what makes their neighbourhoods tick. Flavours, ingredients and vibes were all thrown into the mix. Absolut fed the juicy data into an AI image generator that whipped up some eye-catching pics based on the intel.
But the boozy masterpieces couldn't just stay digital. The bartenders then rolled up their sleeves and got down to business, transforming the AI-generated images into actual drinks.
From the Plateau to Old Montreal, here's each neighbourhood's signature libation so far:
Old Montreal
Absolut's blueberry cocktail creation.
This tantalizing tipple is supposed to take your tastebuds on a cobblestoned tour of Montreal's historic district. With a dash of 1.5 oz vodka and 1/3 oz blueberry liqueur, the concoction offers a unique twist on traditional cocktail ingredients.
The simple syrup adds a touch of sweetness, reminiscent of the warm and welcoming hospitality of local hotels and restaurants, while the garnish of three plump blueberries bob about like tourists in awe of the area's centuries-old architecture.
Mile End
The Mile End-inspired coffee cocktail.
This snazzy little number requires some serious preparation: first, you need to toast a couple of St-Viateur bagels and infuse them in vodka for six hours. Then, whip up some Olimpico espresso and cold brew, because one type of coffee isn't enough.
Then, heat up some sesame seeds and mix them with simple syrup, let it infuse for four hours, and strain it out. Finally, mix all of the ingredients together with Kahlúa and double strain into a fancy glass. And don't forget the finishing touch — a few drops of toasted sesame oil — to pay homage to the borough's iconic bagels.
Plateau
The Plateau's citrusy signature cocktail.
If you're looking to add some sass to your sipping game, look no further than this blend of sweet and sour. The base is 1.3 oz of Absolut Citron because the Plateau is anything but subtle.
Then add 2/3 oz each of Triple Sec, lime juice and cranberry juice to the shaker — the liquid embodiment of a leisurely stroll along Mont-Royal or St-Laurent. The twist of orange adds that certain je ne sais quoi, a zesty nod to the borough's chic vibe.
The Village
The vibrant Village-inspired cocktail.
"Two parts pride, one part party," according to the description, this blend of 1 oz Absolut Raspberry and 1/2 oz blue curaçao, with a flirtatious dash of lime cordial, is topped off with effervescent lemon-lime soda.
The drink bursts with bright hues and lively flavours, a nod to the vibrant canopy of rainbow-coloured balls that once danced over rue Sainte-Catherine. It's a perfect way to toast the neighbourhood's unique and inclusive culture.