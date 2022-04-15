What's Open & Closed in Montreal For Easter Weekend
Most SAQ locations will be open, while buses run on a holiday schedule.
The Easter long weekend means four days off for many and time to celebrate the end of winter, even if it is raining a lot of the time. Here's what will be open and closed:
Alcohol & Cannabis
SAQ stores will stay open on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, all SAQ Express and many SAQ locations will be open. Most SAQ Sélection stores will be closed and all SAQ Dépôt branches will be closed. On Monday, a majority of branches will be open aside from those in a closed shopping centre with no outside entrance.
SQDC locations will be open on Friday and Saturday but closed on Easter Sunday.
Shopping
Malls will be closed on Sunday, along with larger grocery chains. Deppaneurs will stay open.
Transportation
Montreal buses will run on a holiday schedule both Friday and Monday. The STM suggests looking up the specific times for your route before heading out.
On Friday, some Exo trains like the one to Vaudreuil-Hudson will operate on a Sunday schedule, while the Saint-Jérôme line will run on a weekend schedule. The lines to Saint-Hilaire, Mascouche, and Candiac lines will have no service. Trains will return to a normal schedule on Monday.
Most Exo buses will be running on a Saturday schedule on Friday with reduced hours on Monday.
The Longueuil and Laval bus systems will run on a Saturday schedule on both Friday and Monday.
Entertainment
The new Insectarium, Botanical Gardens, Planétarium, and Biosphère, will be open all weekend long. Ticket purchases should be made ahead of time.
Sports and community centre hours will vary depending on location. Check with your specific centre for opening times.
Municipal Services
Garbage, recycling and compost collection will stick to regular scheduling through the long weekend.
Ecocentres will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
SAAQ offices are closed, as is the Montreal Courthouse. Most service counters are shut, but city services are still accessible online. Any email requests won't be answered until Tuesday at the earliest.
Standalone Canada Post locations will be closed on Friday and Monday. Depots inside other businesses could follow that business' hours, but it's worth calling ahead to find out.