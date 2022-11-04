Winter Is Coming & Montreal’s Getting A Massive Warehouse Sale With Up To 70% Off Outerwear
Here's to staying warm and fashionable.
Time to break out a nice pair of woolly mittens and grab yourself a hot cup of cocoa because temperatures are dropping in the City of Saints.
It's no secret that Montreal winters are known for sub-zero temperatures. Get ready for constant snowfalls and bone-chilling wind that makes you crave your space heater as soon as you leave the house.
You can beat Jack Frost before he gets a chance to nip at your nose by investing in some quality winterwear that’ll keep you bundled up and looking fire all season long.
Sicily Clothing is kicking off the chilly season with a mega sample sale the week of November 9 to Sunday, November 13, and it's just in time before the holidays.
For five days only, all men's and women's outerwear will be listed up to 70% off. Up for grabs are coats, jackets, gloves, scarves and boots so luxurious you'll leave the store thinking you stepped out of Bella Hadid's closet.
Sicily prides themselves on their products made with vegan and cruelty-free materials that are designed and sewn locally.
Shop a range of luxury outerwear from stylish puffers to sleek leather jackets – don't miss your chance to elevate your winter wardrobe this year!
Sicily Clothing has tons of seasonal looks so Montrealers can confidently walk the snow-covered streets, but supplies won't last long. Mark your calendar to ensure you're able to snag some goodies before the sale ends.
Sicily Clothing's Mega Sample Sale
When: Wednesday 2-7:00 p.m., Thursday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1007, Rue Du Marché Centrale (LOCAL B2), Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself to a variety of luxurious and vegan winterwear on sale for up to 70% off.
