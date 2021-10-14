Things To Do

Wondering Where To Buy Pumpkins In Montreal? Check Out These 6 Spots

If you don't feel like going to a pumpkin patch!

@w.elias.official | Instagram, Jeremy Bezanger | Unsplash

The pumpkin-everything season is upon us, which has so many locals searching for where to buy pumpkins in Montreal.

Whether it's to carve into a Jack-O'-Lantern or to make a scrumptious pie with, you can't go wrong with adding pumpkins to your October grocery list.

Atwater Market

Address: 138, ave. Atwater, Montreal, QC

Website

Marché de L’Ouest

Courtesy of Marché de L'Ouest

Address: 11600, boul. Salaberry, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, Quebec

Website

Jean Talon Market

Address: 7070, ave. Henri Julien, Montreal, QC

Website

Maisonneuve Market

Address: 4445, rue Ontario, Montreal, QC

Website

Metro Grocery Stores

Address: Various locations around the city

Website

IGA Grocery Stores

Ignisign | Dreamstime

Address: Various locations around the city

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

