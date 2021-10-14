Things To Do
Wondering Where To Buy Pumpkins In Montreal? Check Out These 6 Spots
If you don't feel like going to a pumpkin patch!
The pumpkin-everything season is upon us, which has so many locals searching for where to buy pumpkins in Montreal.
Whether it's to carve into a Jack-O'-Lantern or to make a scrumptious pie with, you can't go wrong with adding pumpkins to your October grocery list.
Atwater Market
Address: 138, ave. Atwater, Montreal, QC
Marché de L’Ouest
Address: 11600, boul. Salaberry, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, Quebec
Jean Talon Market
Address: 7070, ave. Henri Julien, Montreal, QC
Maisonneuve Market
Address: 4445, rue Ontario, Montreal, QC
Metro Grocery Stores
Address: Various locations around the city
IGA Grocery Stores
Address: Various locations around the city
