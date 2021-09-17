This Pumpkin Patch Near Montreal With 50,000 Pumpkins Has To Be On Your Fall Bucket List
#AutumnGOALS 🎃
We're days away from the official start of fall, which means it's pumpkin patch season in Montreal — and you're definitely going to want to add Ferme Marineau to your autumn bucket list.
This Laval farm has a pumpkin patch with around 50,000 pumpkins that you can pick — each more impressive than the last! You'll even get access to a wheelbarrow to help you transport your pumpkin so don't be afraid to go big.
In addition to picking pumpkins, the farm also has a wide range of activities you can do to celebrate the fall season.
You can go bowling using gourds as pins, play tic-tac-toe with mini pumpkins, explore a pumpkin house, meet Bernadette the chicken, chill on top of bales of hay in the "straw lounges," try delicious farm-fresh eats at the kiosks and creamery, and more.
The farm recommends bringing a blanket and picnic and snuggling up in the country atmosphere for a little fall fun.
Admission is $4 for ages 4 and up. The site is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the pumpkin patch closing at 6 p.m. No reservation is needed.
Ferme Marineau
Price: $4 entry per person (for those aged 4 and up)
When: Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during pumpkin season
Address: 4356, boul. Dagenais O., Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate fall with some pumpkin-filled fun near Montreal!
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
- This Terrifying Corn Maze Near Montreal Is Open After Dark & It'll ... ›
- 7 Pumpkin Picking Spots Near Montreal Where You Live Out Your ... ›
- 21 Pumpkin Patches Around Montreal To Make You Feel Like An ... ›