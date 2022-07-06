Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
apartments for rent montreal

Yep, Montreal Rents Are Still Increasing — Here's How Your Neighbourhood Compares

Can someone make them stop? Asking for a friend.

Montreal apartments.

Montreal apartments.

Gueret Pascale | Dreamstime

For Montrealers trying to find an affordable apartment to rent, July’s increased prices may be discouraging.

In June, the average cost for an unfurnished 3 ½ in Montreal was $1464, according to a report on the average rental prices in Montreal published by liv.rent. Now, barely one month later, the average has increased by nearly $75 to $1539/month.

You don't need to be a math genius to know that a 5% increase in average rent from one month to the next is bad news.

The liv.rent report for July is based on data from real estate websites covering both furnished and unfurnished apartments in eleven of the island's most populous neighbourhoods, from Saint-Laurent to Saint Henri.

The most expensive neighbourhood this month was, perhaps unsurprisingly, downtown Montreal, with an average cost for a 3 ½ of $1,785. This is $416 more than the least expensive neighbourhood, Côte-des-Neiges.

The Plateau-Mont-Royal was the second most expensive neighbourhood with an average rent of $1,713 for an unfurnished 3 ½.

For furnished apartments, the Plateau and downtown are still the priciest: a Plateau 3 ½ will cost you $1,963 while a downtown spot will set you back $1,908.

If you’re looking for a fully furnished apartment on a tighter budget, try hunting in Côte-des-Neiges or Hochelaga–Maisonneuve. To be closer to downtown without paying downtown prices, consider Westmount, where the average 3 ½ will cost you $1,482.

Given this year’s strong upward trend, stay tuned for how expensive Montreal rent will be by the next big move-in day in September!

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...