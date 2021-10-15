You Can Get A Free Matcha Latte In Montreal This Weekend At The Cutest Plant-Filled Café
This one's for the matcha lovers!
Calling all matcha lovers! For this weekend only, you can get a totally free matcha latte at Leaves House Café McGill.
In collaboration with the Oatly company, Leaves House McGill will be giving away 225 free matcha lattes — made with oat milk — to the first 225 customers that order one.
In addition to a free matcha latte, Oatly and Leaves House are also giving away 30 free t-shirts and you have a chance to win one if you like and share this Instagram post.
The free matcha latte promo event is happening until supplies last on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16, only at the café's McGill location.
Be sure to get there fast!
Free Matcha Latte Event @ Leaves House McGill
Price: Free matcha latte!
When: Friday, October 15 & Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m.
Address: Leaves House McGill - 1800, ave. McGill College RDC-A, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: What's better than matcha lattes and free stuff?
