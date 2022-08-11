Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

You Can Watch 'Dune' & 3 Other Movies For Free At Outdoor Screenings In Downtown Montreal

There will be bar and food service 🍿📽️

Staff Writer
Still from 'Dune.' Right: Estival du nouveau cinéma screen in the Quartier des Spectacles in 2021.

Still from 'Dune.' Right: Estival du nouveau cinéma screen in the Quartier des Spectacles in 2021.

Legendary Pictures, Festival du nouveau cinéma - FNC | Facebook

The Esplanade Tranquille in Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles will host four free outdoor movie screenings between September 1 and 4. The event is a prelude to the Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal (FNC).

From 6 p.m. to 11p.m., you'll be able to relax on one of the many deckchairs installed for the occasion, get restaurant service and sip on a drink bought at the on-site "themed" bar (though exactly which "theme" is still under wraps).

Organizers also promise "several surprise activities" featuring "local talent" before screenings begin at 7 p.m.

The first movie, on September 1, is L'Infonie inachevée by Roger Frappier. This 1973 documentary focuses on the well-known poetic-musical band led by Quebecers Raoul Duguay and Walter Boudreau.

On September 2, there's Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino's La Main de Dieu, a dramatization of the director's memories of his youth in Naples, Italy in the 1980s. DJ Xarah Dion will be performing after the movie.

The next evening, the event will present the documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, A Hymn by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, which recounts the making of the Montreal-born artist's most famous ballad.

The event will conclude on September 4 with a projection of Quebec director Denis Villeneuve's celebrated adaptation of Dune.

Screening attendees will also be able to purchase passes for the 51st edition of the Festival du nouveau cinéma for $150, 25% cheaper than the normal price.

Estival du nouveau cinéma Free Movie Screenings

Cost: Free

When: September 1 to 4

Where: Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des Spectacles

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...