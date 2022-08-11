You Can Watch 'Dune' & 3 Other Movies For Free At Outdoor Screenings In Downtown Montreal
There will be bar and food service 🍿📽️
The Esplanade Tranquille in Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles will host four free outdoor movie screenings between September 1 and 4. The event is a prelude to the Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal (FNC).
From 6 p.m. to 11p.m., you'll be able to relax on one of the many deckchairs installed for the occasion, get restaurant service and sip on a drink bought at the on-site "themed" bar (though exactly which "theme" is still under wraps).
Organizers also promise "several surprise activities" featuring "local talent" before screenings begin at 7 p.m.
The first movie, on September 1, is L'Infonie inachevée by Roger Frappier. This 1973 documentary focuses on the well-known poetic-musical band led by Quebecers Raoul Duguay and Walter Boudreau.
On September 2, there's Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino's La Main de Dieu, a dramatization of the director's memories of his youth in Naples, Italy in the 1980s. DJ Xarah Dion will be performing after the movie.
The next evening, the event will present the documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, A Hymn by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, which recounts the making of the Montreal-born artist's most famous ballad.
The event will conclude on September 4 with a projection of Quebec director Denis Villeneuve's celebrated adaptation of Dune.
Screening attendees will also be able to purchase passes for the 51st edition of the Festival du nouveau cinéma for $150, 25% cheaper than the normal price.
Estival du nouveau cinéma Free Movie Screenings
Cost: Free
When: September 1 to 4
Where: Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des Spectacles