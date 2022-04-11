Montreal's Lachine Canal Is Hosting Free Outdoor Film Noir Movie Screenings This Summer
Spooky!
Film noir au canal is back! Since 2015, the event has celebrated hard-boiled police dramas with free outdoor movie screenings on the banks of Montreal's Lachine Canal.
The pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, but organizers confirmed with MTL Blog that it will return between July 17 and August 21, 2022. More details, including the program, are forthcoming.
Film noir au canal has historically taken place at the Square Saint-Patrick park on the south side of the canal adjacent to rue Wellington in Pointe-Saint-Charles.
The former industrial corridor has been an ideal spooky setting for film noir screenings. As festival organizers put it: "in the middle of silos and industrial buildings, our crime film festival can hardly dream of a better atmosphere."
The movie list usually consists of "classic and contemporary film noir masterpieces," according to the festival website.