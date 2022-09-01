Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

what to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Labour Day Weekend

We're starting off the month with a long weekend... 😍

Staff Writer
Artists at DISTRIX Festival. Right: Jardins Gamelin.

Artists at DISTRIX Festival. Right: Jardins Gamelin.

Robert Mahaits | Courtesy of DISTRIX, Jardins Gamelin | Facebook

Labour Day weekend, is that you? Now is the best time to kiss summer goodbye and to start welcoming autumn vibes with fun activities, especially since many of you will be activating "school-mode" next week.

From the First Fridays food truck fest to big parties and local feasts, our city has a lot to offer on this special weekend — so all the hard workers of the 514 can enjoy a well-deserved break.

So, what will you be up to this long weekend?

Celebrate Vietnamese Culture At First Fridays

Cost: Free attendance

When: September 2

Where: Olympic Park

Why You Should Go: Another month, another First Friday, and this time we celebrate Vietnam with a street food market, music shows and entertainment just outside the stadium.

Website

Watch Outdoor Movie Screenings Downtown

Cost: Free

When: September 1 to 4, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Esplanade Tranquille

Why You Should Go: You can attend four free screenings this weekend in the Quartier des Spectacles: L'Infonie inachevée on September 1, La Main de Dieu on September 2, the documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, A Hymnon September 3 and Dune on September 4.

Website

Enjoy Vegan Brunch On Labour Day

Cost: $45 for one. $85 for two. Add bottomless cocktails for $15 per person and tea towers for $25.

When: September 5

Where: Candide Restaurant, 551, rue Saint-Martin

Why You Should Go: You can treat yourself thanks to a holiday pop-up vegan experience at Candide Terrasse. All brunch packages include a main, a starter, a cocktail and bottomless coffee, 100% cruelty-free of course.

Website

Go See The World Press Photo Exhibit

Cost: $15+

When: August 31 to October 2

Where: Marché Bonsecours, 350, rue Saint-Paul E.

Why You Should Go: From climate issues to civil rights movements, this showcase of the most striking moments captured on camera by photojournalists has just opened its doors. The exhibit is finally returning to Montreal after the two-year pandemic.

Website

Dance Your Stress Away At Picnik Electronik

Cost: OfF picnik is $49 for regular entry and $44 for early birds. Regular Picnik is $20 on presale and $25 on the day of the event.

When: September 2, 3, 4 and 5

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: As if one Sunday per week wasn't enough, you can party at Parc Jean-Drapeau every single day on Labour Day weekend. You can take part in this day-dancing marathon thanks to the return of OfF picnik in collaboration with MEG festival.

Website

Meet Giant Puppets In Verdun

Cost: Free

When: September 2 and 3

Where: Promenade Wellington, Verdun

Why You Should Go: The festival Marionnettes Plein la Rue is on for one last weekend to amaze crowds in Verdun. You can expect to watch magic tricks, marionette performances as well as huge puppets walking down the streets.

Website

Attend The Distrix Festival

Cost: Free attendance

When: September 2 to 4

Where: Place des Festivals

Why You Should Go: Urban cultures lovers can head to the Quartier des Spectacles to attend rap performances, street art, breakdance battles and basketball games. There are also two on-site bars.

Website

Chill Out At The Jardins Gamelin

Cost: Free

When: Every day until October 2

Where: Place Émilie-Gamelin, 1500, rue Berri

Why You Should Go: It's gonna be another busy weekend at the Jardins Gamelin. You can chose between salsa or funk on Friday or Saturday, enjoy board games on Sunday, or attend karaoke night on Labour Day.

Website

Stop By The Marché des Possibles

Cost: Free

When: September 2, 3 and 4

Where: L'Entrepôt 77, 77, rue Bernard E.

Why You Should Go: These free-to-attend events by POP Montréal are on for another month. This weekend, you can expect DJ sets and artis performances.

Website

Try Some Creole Food At The Old Port

Cost: Free to attend

When: September 3 and 4, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Pavillon du Grand Quai, Montreal Old Port

Why You Should Go: You can start off the month on a tasty note at the Old Port's Creole market showcasing 15 food stands serving traditional dishes from Martinique, as well as sugarcane juice rum cocktails.

Website

Take Part In a Fetish Photo Walk

Montr\u00e9al Fetish Weekend poster.

Montréal Fetish Weekend poster.

Montreal Fetish Weekend | Faxcebok

Cost: Free to attend

When: September 4, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (walk begins at 2 p.m.)

Where: Place de la Paix

Why You Should Go: Montréal Fetish Weekend is a celebration of kinks, fantasy and community. For the Fetish Photo Walk, participants — including photographers — are invited to dress in "full fetish regalia." The squeaky latex-clad crowd will then "explore the city’s sweetest photo spots" and take pictures of each other.

Website

