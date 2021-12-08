More Than 20 Rare Birds Were Rescued From 'Deplorable' Conditions In A Sherbrooke Home
The individual who was keeping them could face jail time.
A search was conducted in Sherbrooke, Quebec, on December 6 by the Société protectrice des animaux (SPA) de l'Estrie, in collaboration with the Sherbrooke police department, which led to the arrest of an individual because of alleged animal neglect.
In a press release from SPA Estrie, it is said that the individual had more than 20 exotic birds living in "unsanitary and cluttered premises as well as deplorable and inadequate living conditions for the birds."
The release goes into vivid detail about how the birds were being treated in this home: "The lack of natural light and ventilation, the size of the cages, their layout, their dilapidated and dirty state, the absence of adequate food and clean water directly endangered the physical and psychological health of the birds."
All of these reasons led to the immediate seizure of the birds and the arrest of the person allegedly keeping them in these conditions.
The individual is facing charges of animal neglect for "failing to provide sufficient food, water, shelter and care (Section 446 1B of the Criminal Code)" to the over 20 birds found in their residence. According to the release, they could face a fine, "a prohibition from having custody or control of an animal," or jail time due to their neglect.
If you know anything about bird species, you may be interested to know that the types of birds seized from this search included cockatoos, African greys, macaws and other exotic species.
Luckily, the birds are now safe and being looked after by a team of veterinarians and animal care workers, SPA Estrie confirmed with MTL Blog.
