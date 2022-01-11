Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

A Quebec Man Who Beat His Dog Is Going To Prison & She Finally Found A Loving New Home

SPCA officers found her with a punctured eye, broken teeth and a skull wound.

A Quebec Man Who Beat His Dog Is Going To Prison & She Finally Found A Loving New Home
Montreal SPCA

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The Montreal SPCA says a man in his twenties who beat his dog is now facing a seven-month prison stay after pleading guilty to one count of "willfully failing to provide suitable and adequate care" and two counts of "willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury" to a dog.

The SPCA described the "blood-soaked" scene where, in early 2021, its animal protection officers first found the dog, Angie, in a "deplorable" state with a punctured eye, several broken teeth and an open skull wound. Investigators seized the dog and took her to the Centre Vétérinaire Laval for emergency care.

The investigation into Angie's abuse dates back to January 2020, however, when the SPCA said it received a tip about the situation. Investigators eventually collected enough evidence for a criminal case, leading to the owner's guilty pleas in December 2021.

In addition to prison time, he is banned from owning an animal or even living at the same address as an animal for the next 15 years.

The SPCA described the prison sentence as one of the most severe ever for animal cruelty in the province. But Montreal SPCA Investigations Office Director Chantal Cayer suggested the punishment still pales in comparison to those for similar crimes in other provinces.

Angie, meanwhile, has found a loving home. According to the SPCA, she "now spends her time playing in the snow, sleeping on the couch and enjoying cuddles from her adoptive parents."

In 2021, the society opened a total of 1,898 investigations and rescued 84 animals from the custody of their owners.

From Your Site Articles

More Than 20 Rare Birds Were Rescued From 'Deplorable' Conditions In A Sherbrooke Home

The individual who was keeping them could face jail time.

Courtesy of SPA Estrie, Service de police de Sherbrooke | Facebook

A search was conducted in Sherbrooke, Quebec, on December 6 by the Société protectrice des animaux (SPA) de l'Estrie, in collaboration with the Sherbrooke police department, which led to the arrest of an individual because of alleged animal neglect.

In a press release from SPA Estrie, it is said that the individual had more than 20 exotic birds living in "unsanitary and cluttered premises as well as deplorable and inadequate living conditions for the birds."

Keep Reading Show less

A Montreal SPCA Petition To Let Dogs On the Metro Got Over 2,000 Signatures In One Day

If this works, maybe people can stop hiding pooches In handbags. 🐶

SPCA de Montréal | Facebook

If a group of petitioners have their way, dogs may soon be joining you on your daily commute. Earlier today, the Montreal SPCA launched a petition asking the city's transit leaders to let leashed dogs on the metro — and it's already racked up over 2,000 signatures.

"Access to public transit for people with companion animals is a priority issue for the Montreal SPCA," the petition reads. "Many major cities, both in Canada and elsewhere, have already changed their policy on animals in public transit; it’s time for Montréal to follow suit."

Keep Reading Show less

The SPCA West Says It Was 'Devastated' By A Flood & Needs Help

The animals were transferred to another shelter where they can be adopted.

SPCA Ouest | Facebook, Auberge Zen Refuge - OBNL | Facebook

A no-kill animal shelter in Vaudreuil-Dorion, SPCA West, says it needs help recovering from a "disaster" after a flood caused major damage to more than 70% of its walls and floors.

"Last thing we expected when coming to work yesterday morning, is to open the doors to 2 inches of water running through and flooding the SPCA. A water pipe burst over night, and [a] huge amount of water made its way through the entire shelter," SPCA West wrote in an email dated August 13.

Keep Reading Show less

A Rescue Group Says 3 Cats Were Found Dumped In A Garbage Bin Outside Montreal

The cats showed signs of long-term neglect. Now the group is trying to raise funds to treat them.

@chatopia | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Rescue group Chatopia reported Wednesday that it had rescued three cats from a garbage bin in the Montreal area. The three animals were crammed into a single carrier.

Keep Reading Show less