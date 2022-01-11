A Quebec Man Who Beat His Dog Is Going To Prison & She Finally Found A Loving New Home
SPCA officers found her with a punctured eye, broken teeth and a skull wound.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The Montreal SPCA says a man in his twenties who beat his dog is now facing a seven-month prison stay after pleading guilty to one count of "willfully failing to provide suitable and adequate care" and two counts of "willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury" to a dog.
The SPCA described the "blood-soaked" scene where, in early 2021, its animal protection officers first found the dog, Angie, in a "deplorable" state with a punctured eye, several broken teeth and an open skull wound. Investigators seized the dog and took her to the Centre Vétérinaire Laval for emergency care.
The investigation into Angie's abuse dates back to January 2020, however, when the SPCA said it received a tip about the situation. Investigators eventually collected enough evidence for a criminal case, leading to the owner's guilty pleas in December 2021.
In addition to prison time, he is banned from owning an animal or even living at the same address as an animal for the next 15 years.
The SPCA described the prison sentence as one of the most severe ever for animal cruelty in the province. But Montreal SPCA Investigations Office Director Chantal Cayer suggested the punishment still pales in comparison to those for similar crimes in other provinces.
Angie, meanwhile, has found a loving home. According to the SPCA, she "now spends her time playing in the snow, sleeping on the couch and enjoying cuddles from her adoptive parents."
In 2021, the society opened a total of 1,898 investigations and rescued 84 animals from the custody of their owners.