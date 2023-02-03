Nestlé Plans To Stop Selling Some Freezer Meals In Canada — A Sad Day For Frozen Pizza Lovers
Say goodbye to Lean Cuisines, too!
It's a sad day for any of you "it's not delivery, it's Delissio," fans out there as the frozen pizzas will no longer be available across Canada within the next six months.
Well, it doesn't stop there. Nestlé Canada announced its wind down and exit plan for many of its popular frozen meals found at just about any grocery store throughout the country.
This means that Delissio frozen pizzas along with Lean Cuisine, Stouffer's and Line Cuisine will all be removed from shelves by July 2023.
The decision is driven by Nestlé's newest strategy to focus on more long-term business growth in Canada.
"Nestlé Canada attributes much of its long-term success to its ability to adapt and evolve within the industry. This decision enables us to further invest in priority categories," said John Carmichael, President and CEO of Nestlé Canada. "We look forward to continuing to offer Canadians great Nestlé products now, and in the future."
The company does not have a manufacturing factory in Canada for any of its frozen meal or pizza products. According to Nestlé, the company plans to "work with its retail partners to facilitate the exit of the affected products."
So, if you are a fan of Delissio or one of the many delish and quick Lean Cuisine meals Nestlé offers, you've got six months to fully stock up on 'em before they're no longer available for purchase anywhere in Canada.
It's safe to say that the freezer aisle just won't be the same anymore...