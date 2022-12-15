Montreal's New T&T Asian Supermarket Is A Sprawling Wonder — Here's An Inside Look (PHOTOS)
It's the biggest T&T in all of Canada!
T&T Supermarket has officially touched down in Montreal — marking the opening of the biggest T&T in all of Canada. The grocery store spans a whopping 6,500 square metres and offers a wide variety of products and services.
Here's an inside look at this grocery wonder:
Fresh Fruits & Vegetables
T&T Supermarket's Montreal location has a massive range of fresh fruits and vegetables from your everyday necessities to more hard-to-find melons imported from Asia. Additionally, the Montreal grocery store has ready-made rare fruit baskets that are exclusive to this location, which T&T CEO Tina Lee recommends as the perfect holiday gift.
Fruits and vegetables aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Fruits and vegetables aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Fish & Seafood
T&T's fish market has every fish and seafood product you could think of. From live lobsters, clams and geoduck all the way to fresh and frozen fish — T&T has likely got it.
Fish market aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Fish market aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Meat & Dairy
T&T's meat department is impressive. In addition to any cut of meat you could think of, T&T Supermarket in Montreal is home to some of the finest thinly sliced meats perfect for hot pot or phò.
Meat & dairy aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Meat & dairy aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Frozen Foods
Frozen dumplings, rolls, meats, and so much more; T&T has got you covered.
Frozen food aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Frozen food aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Bakery
T&T Supermarket in Montreal has a bakery totally worth visiting. From freshly baked goods, including pastries and cakes, to any bread of your liking, the bakery will leave you and your sweet tooth satisfied.
Bakery aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Bakery aisle at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Kitchen
Who doesn't get a little hungry when they're grocery shopping? Well, you can stop over for a quick bite or grab some ready-to-eat meals from T&T Montreal's kitchen. The food court has a buffet-style area with delish meals to enjoy either at T&T or to-go, a full-on pancake station, a noodle spot and fresh bubble tea.
Kitchen and food court at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Kitchen and food court at T&T Supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Drinks & Snacks
T&T Supermarket is home to over 80 types of Asian alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers — the only location across Canada to have such an extensive selection. Pair it with some of your fave snacks, and you'll be good to go.
Drinks and snack aisle at T&T supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Drinks and snack aisle at T&T supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Beauty & Cosmetics
From face masks, and makeup all the way to daily necessities, T&T's beauty and cosmetics department carries an array of well-known brands and Asian specialty products all at a reasonable price.
Beauty and cosmetic aisle at T&T supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Beauty and cosmetic aisle at T&T supermarket in Montreal.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog