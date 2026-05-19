Montreal's Grand Prix weekend weather forecast is out and you may want to bring a jacket
We might get another wet race.
Grand Prix weekend is almost here, and if you've been following the Canadian Grand Prix for any stretch of time, you know the weather in Montreal can be just as unpredictable as the racing.
Rain has derailed more than a few editions over the years, and while the 2026 forecast starts out promising, it doesn't stay that way.
With parties running indoors and outdoors from Thursday to Sunday alongside a packed on-track schedule, here's what MétéoMédia is showing for the weekend.
Thursday, May 21
A good omen to kick things off. The afternoon sits around 16°C with sunshine, cooling to a clear 13°C by evening. Wind gusts top out at 23 km/h and there's only a 10% chance of rain. Enjoy it while it lasts.
Friday, May 22
Another decent day. It starts around 10°C in the morning before climbing to a comfortable 19°C in the afternoon. Some cloud drifts in by evening but rain chances stay at 10% all day.
Practice 1 runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with Sprint Qualifying following from 4:30 to 5:14 p.m.
Outdoor plans should be fine.
Saturday, May 23
This is where you'll want to keep an eye on things. Morning starts with a mix of sun and clouds around 12°C, warming to 19°C in the afternoon. Rain chances are 20% during the day, so the Sprint at noon and Qualifying at 4 p.m. should be fine.
Come evening though, shower chances jump to 60% with 1 to 3 mm possible after dark. If you're heading to an outdoor event Saturday night, maybe don't leave the jacket at home.
Sunday, May 24
Showers are in the picture all day, with a 60% chance of rain from morning through evening and 70% overnight. Temperatures reach around 17°C in the afternoon, which is fine, but it's going to feel a lot more like Grand Prix weekends of years past, and not in a good way.
The main race goes green at 4 p.m. Whether the skies cooperate is anyone's guess.
The indoor afterparties could look very appealing by Sunday night.