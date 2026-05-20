You can save 10 cents per litre on gas at these Quebec stations tomorrow — Here's how
The deal runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gas prices have been rough lately, and if you've been waiting for a reason to fill up, tomorrow is a pretty good one.
Couche-Tard and Circle K are bringing back their annual "Essence en folie" fuel day this Thursday, May 21, offering a 10-cent-per-litre discount directly at the pump at over 1,300 locations across Canada, including Quebec.
The deal runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. No app, no coupon, no membership required. The discount is applied automatically when you fill up at a participating station.
"Fuel Day is about delivering simple, meaningful savings to our customers," said Stéphane Trudel, SVP of Canada Operations at Circle K and Couche-Tard. "Whether it's a road trip or the daily commute, we want Canadians to feel that value every time they fill up."
For context, most stations in Greater Montreal were already sitting at $2 or more per litre this week, meaning a 10-cent discount on a 60-litre fill-up works out to $6 in savings.
Couche-Tard's promo lands on top of the federal excise tax suspension on gas and diesel that Prime Minister Mark Carney announced earlier this spring. In effect since April 20 and running through September, that measure already represents roughly another 10 cents per litre in savings, according to the federal government.
As for finding the best price beyond tomorrow's promo, the Régie de l'énergie's free interactive map at regieessencequebec.ca pulls live prices from more than 2,500 service stations across the province. As of April 1, retailers across Quebec are legally required to report to the platform, so the data is current and comprehensive.
Couche-Tard and Circle K are also launching a "Fuel Your Summer" sweepstakes running from May 26 to July 20, where customers can scan a QR code at the pump or in-store for a chance to win one of 200 gift cards worth $450 each.
To find your nearest participating location, head to couche-tard.com/essence-en-folie.