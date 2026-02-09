February's Old Age Security payments are coming soon & here's how much Quebec seniors can get
As we near the midway point of the month, many Quebec seniors are already awaiting their February Old Age Security (OAS) payments.
As recipients may recall, this month's payment will follow the same rate as the one they received in January, following the quarterly adjustment that took effect at the beginning of the year. Service Canada won't update the amounts again until April's payment cycle.
The OAS program sends monthly support to millions of Canadians aged 65 and older, providing retirement income that works alongside Canada Pension Plan benefits. While February brings no rate changes, the 0.3% increase from January's quarterly review stays in place, helping seniors keep pace with inflation through the first quarter of 2026.
Whether you're currently receiving OAS or thinking about signing up, here's your complete guide to February's payment, eligibility rules, and how the program works.
Understanding Old Age Security
Old Age Security is the federal government's main pension program for seniors. It pays out monthly, whether or not you contributed to any fund or worked during your career. That's different from the Canada Pension Plan, which needs workplace contributions throughout your working years.
Service Canada handles automatic enrollment for most people. You'll get a letter before your first payment that explains everything.
The program goes beyond basic pension payments. Seniors with lower incomes can qualify for extra help through the Guaranteed Income Supplement and related allowances, which get bundled into one monthly deposit with your OAS.
OAS eligibility requirements
Getting Old Age Security depends on three main factors: your age, how long you've lived in Canada, and your legal status here. What matters is your residency history, not your work history or tax payments.
Here's what you need to receive February 2026 payments:
- Be at least 65 years old
- Have Canadian citizenship or legal resident status
- Have lived in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after turning 18
- Have a net income from 2024 under $148,451 (ages 65-74) or under $154,196 (ages 75+)
Living outside Canada doesn't automatically disqualify you. If you had citizenship or legal status when you left and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, you can still collect payments abroad.
Additional support programs
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) adds more money for OAS recipients with limited incomes. Whether you qualify depends on your household situation and earnings, but your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.
Here are the GIS income limits for February:
- Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income below $22,512
- Couples both getting full OAS: combined income below $29,712
- Couples where one gets the Allowance: combined income below $41,616
- Couples where one doesn't get OAS or Allowance: combined income below $53,952
The Allowance helps Canadians between 60 and 64 whose spouse gets GIS, while the Allowance for the Survivor supports widowed people in that age range. Both require you to live in Canada and meet specific income requirements.
How to apply for OAS
Most people don't need to apply. Service Canada's automatic system registers you around age 64 and sends a letter confirming your eligibility and asking when you want payments to begin.
You can start collecting OAS the month after your 65th birthday, but holding off can pay dividends. Waiting until 70 boosts your monthly payment permanently — you gain 0.6% for each month you delay, totaling 7.2% more per year.
If you don't get enrolled automatically or need to apply manually, you can do it online via My Service Canada Account or submit forms by mail or at a Service Canada office.
The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor need separate applications.
February 2026 payment amounts
What you receive in February depends on your age, income, and household setup. Service Canada updates the rates every three months in January, April, July, and October to match inflation. February's amounts stay the same as January's 0.3% bump, which remains in effect through March.
Here are the maximum monthly amounts right now:
- OAS pension (ages 65-74): $742.31
- OAS pension (ages 75+): $816.54
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (single/partner without OAS): $1,108.74
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (partner gets OAS/Allowance): $667.41
- Allowance: $1,409.76
- Allowance for the Survivor: $1,681.69
These are the top amounts possible. What you actually get might be less, depending on your situation. Getting the full OAS pension means 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18. Having between 10 and 39 years means partial payments.
OAS and your taxes
Old Age Security counts as taxable income on your annual tax return. Service Canada won't take taxes off your payments unless you ask them to.
If you don't request tax withholding, you get the full payment each month but could owe money when tax season rolls around. You can set up deductions through My Service Canada Account or with a paper form.
Service Canada mails out tax slips every year for your payments — T4A(OAS) forms for Canadian residents or NR4 forms if you're living abroad.
When February's OAS payment arrives
Your February deposit hits accounts on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. That follows the usual schedule of payments landing near the month's end.
If you use direct deposit, the money shows up that day with no extra steps needed. Paper cheque recipients might get theirs slightly earlier, though the cheque date will show the official payment date.
The next payment after February comes on Friday, March 27. Those amounts will stay the same as what's set in January's quarterly adjustment.