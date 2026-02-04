February's Canada Child Benefit payment is on its way — Here's how much parents can get
The CRA plans to boost payment amounts when the new benefit year kicks off.
If you're a Canadian parent receiving the Canada Child Benefit, mark your calendar. February's payment should hit your bank account in the next few weeks.
The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency that helps parents cover everyday expenses like daycare, groceries, clothes and school supplies. It goes to families with kids under 18, and the amount varies based on your household income and how many children you have.
Looking ahead, the CRA plans to boost payment amounts when the new benefit year kicks off in July. But for now, here's what you need to know about this month's deposit.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
Launched back in 2016, the CCB replaced Canada's old Universal Child Care Benefit program and has become one of the biggest sources of financial help for families raising kids.
Your payment isn't a fixed amount. It instead depends on several factors, including your yearly income, number of kids, their ages, and whether any of them qualify for disability support.
Many parents also get extra money from provincial or territorial child benefit programs. The CRA bundles all of this together into a single monthly payment, so your deposit includes more than just the federal portion.
February 2026 payment amounts
Through June 2026, families can receive up to:
- $666.41 monthly for each kid under 6 years old
- $562.33 monthly for each kid between 6 and 17
These are the maximum amounts available to households earning $37,487 or less annually. Families with higher incomes still qualify but get smaller payments depending on how much they earn and how many children they're supporting.
Parents caring for a child who's been approved for the Disability Tax Credit can also receive the Child Disability Benefit for an extra $284.25 each month per eligible child. This bonus payment starts phasing out once your family income exceeds $81,222.
Depending on your province or territory, you might receive up to $300 more per child monthly from regional programs.
More about CCB payment amounts
Who qualifies for the CCB?
You need to be the main caregiver for at least one child under 18. Being the main caregiver means you handle daily care and make important decisions about raising your child. If you share custody, both parents can each receive half the benefit amount.
You also need to live in Canada for tax purposes and be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident (with 18+ consecutive months of valid status), or registered under the Indian Act.
There's no hard income limit where you suddenly lose all benefits. Instead, the payment gradually shrinks as your household income goes up. When your payments stop completely depends on your family's unique situation.
How to apply for CCB
The easiest route is to apply when you register your baby's birth. Most provinces and territories let you share birth details directly with the CRA during registration. Tick that box and the agency can process everything automatically without extra forms.
Didn't apply at birth? You can still sign up by logging into CRA My Account and selecting "apply for child benefits." Or you can fill out Form RC66 and send it to your local tax centre, though applying online is much quicker.
Important: You and your spouse or common-law partner both need to file tax returns every year to keep getting benefits. This applies even if you don't owe any taxes. If you haven't filed your 2024 return yet, doing it now could unlock retroactive payments for any months you've missed this benefit year.
Once you're approved for the federal CCB, the CRA automatically checks if you qualify for provincial or territorial child benefits too.
More about applying for the CCB
When does February's CCB payment arrive?
Your February Canada Child Benefit payment lands on Friday, February 20.
The CRA usually sends out CCB payments on the 20th of every month. When the 20th falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the money arrives on the last business day beforehand.
Here's the payment schedule through the end of this benefit year:
- February 20
- March 20
- April 20
- May 20
- June 19
More about federal benefit payment dates
Figure out your payment
The CRA has an online child benefits calculator that estimates your monthly amount. You'll plug in your household income, number of kids, their ages, and whether any qualify for the Disability Tax Credit.
The tool factors in both federal and provincial/territorial benefits, so you'll see the full amount hitting your account each month.
Tax info
The Canada Child Benefit is 100% tax-free. You don't pay income tax on CCB payments, and they won't show up as taxable income when you file your return.
Getting the benefit won't reduce your tax refund or increase what you owe. The money is yours without any tax strings attached.