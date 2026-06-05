June's Old Age Security payment is on its way and amounts are changing next month
Here's everything you need to know about this month's OAS payment.
Quebec seniors have another Old Age Security deposit coming later this month, and it arrives just ahead of a scheduled rate review.
Service Canada adjusts OAS amounts four times a year, in January, April, July and October, to keep payments in step with inflation through changes in the Consumer Price Index. The current rates have been in place since April and remain unchanged through the end of June. What lands in accounts this month will be the last payment at the current amounts before July's adjustment takes effect.
Here's what recipients can expect.
Understanding Old Age Security
Old Age Security is the federal government's foundational pension program for seniors, paid out monthly regardless of employment history or career contributions. That's the key distinction from the Canada Pension Plan, which is tied to workplace participation.
Enrollment is handled automatically by Service Canada for most people, with a letter sent out around age 64 confirming eligibility and asking when you'd like payments to begin. The program also covers additional support beyond the basic pension, with lower-income seniors able to qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement and related allowances, all bundled into a single monthly deposit.
OAS eligibility requirements
Eligibility comes down to age, residency and legal status. Work history plays no role.
To receive June 2026 payments, you need to:
- Be at least 65 years old
- Hold Canadian citizenship or legal resident status
- Have lived in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after turning 18
- Have a net income from 2024 under $148,451 (ages 65 to 74) or under $154,196 (ages 75 and older)
Seniors living outside Canada aren't automatically excluded. Those who held citizenship or legal status when they left and spent at least 20 years in the country as an adult can still receive payments abroad.
Additional support programs
The Guaranteed Income Supplement provides extra monthly support for OAS recipients with limited incomes, and your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.
Here are the current GIS income thresholds:
- Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income below $22,512
- Couples both receiving full OAS: combined income below $29,712
- Couples where one receives the Allowance: combined income below $41,616
- Couples where one doesn't receive OAS or the Allowance: combined income below $53,952
The Allowance is available to Canadians between 60 and 64 whose spouse or partner receives the GIS. The Allowance for the Survivor supports widowed individuals in that same age range. Both programs have their own income thresholds and require separate applications.
More about GIS and other allowances
How to apply for OAS
Most people don't need to do anything. Service Canada's automatic enrollment system registers you around age 64 and sends confirmation of eligibility along with instructions on when to start collecting.
Payments can begin the month after your 65th birthday, but holding off has its advantages. Delaying until age 70 permanently boosts your monthly amount by 0.6% for every month you wait, which adds up to 7.2% more per year. For those who aren't enrolled automatically, applications can be submitted online through My Service Canada Account or by mail or in person at a Service Canada office.
June 2026 payment amounts
The following maximums have been in effect since April and apply through the end of June:
- OAS pension (ages 65 to 74): $743.05 per month
- OAS pension (ages 75 and older): $817.36 per month
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (single or partner without OAS): $1,108.74
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (partner receives OAS or Allowance): $667.41
- Allowance: $1,409.76
- Allowance for the Survivor: $1,681.69
These are the maximums. Your actual amount may be lower depending on your situation. Receiving the full OAS pension requires 40 years of Canadian residency after age 18, with prorated amounts for those between 10 and 39 years.
More about OAS payment amounts
OAS and your taxes
Old Age Security is taxable income and needs to be reported on your annual return. Service Canada won't automatically withhold taxes from your payments unless you request it, meaning you'll receive the full amount each month but may owe at tax time. Withholding can be arranged through My Service Canada Account or by submitting a paper form. T4A(OAS) slips are mailed each year to Canadian residents, while NR4 forms go to those living outside the country.
When does June's OAS payment arrive?
Your June Old Age Security payment lands on Thursday, June 26, 2026. After that, here's the full schedule through the end of the year:
- July 29
- August 27
- September 25
- October 28
- November 26
- December 22