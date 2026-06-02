Quebec's July weather forecast is out and it's a bit of a mixed bag
It's not all sunshine and rainbows...
If you're trying to plan a camping trip, a festival weekend or just a few days at the lake this July, Quebec's latest long-range weather forecast is worth a look before you commit to anything.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has published its July 2026 outlook for Quebec, and the short version is that it's going to be a mixed bag. A few genuinely nice stretches are in the forecast, but they're sandwiched between some unsettled, stormy periods that could catch people off guard.
One thing worth keeping in mind before diving in: the Almanac doesn't predict day-to-day weather. It uses an astronomical and mathematical formula to identify broad trends across multi-week windows. Think of it as a general compass rather than a precise forecast.
With that said, here's how July is shaping up for la belle province.
Early July (July 1 to 7): A slow, grey start
The month opens on a cool and breezy note, with clouds lingering over southern Quebec. From July 4 to 7, showers and fog move in, with heavier rain expected along the Gaspé Peninsula.
Not exactly the summer kickoff most people are hoping for.
Mid-July (July 8 to 15): Some sun, then storms
Things improve briefly from July 8 to 11, with milder temperatures and partly sunny skies. Scattered showers are possible inland, but it's the most pleasant stretch of the first half of the month.
That window closes quickly, though. From July 12 to 15, warm and unstable conditions return, with thunderstorms likely across southern Quebec. If you're planning any outdoor events during this stretch, keep a close eye on the forecast.
Late July (July 16 to 27): Cooler, then the best days of the month
A cooler air mass moves in from July 16 to 19, bringing gusty coastal winds but a break from the heat and storms. July 20 to 23 brings widespread rain, with the heaviest precipitation expected in western Quebec.
Then comes the good news: July 24 to 27 is shaping up to be the best stretch of the entire month, with pleasant and warm conditions and none of the rain that defines most of the weeks before it. If you're blocking off time for a trip or an outdoor activity, that's the window to aim for.
End of July (July 28 to 31): Going out with a bang
The month closes on a dramatic note, with a stormy pattern bringing thunder and heavy rain to the Quebec City region. July ends the way it starts.
The bigger picture
This kind of up-and-down July fits with what forecasters have been saying about the summer overall. MétéoMédia has predicted that Quebec's summer of 2026 could be the coolest in nine years, driven by a rapid transition from La Niña to El Niño that is expected to produce a more variable, less consistently warm season than what the province has seen in recent years.