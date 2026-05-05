Wendy's Canada now has a breakfast poutine and it already looks better than McDonald's
Can you say hangover cure?
Whether it's a midnight snack or a post-game meal, Quebecers have never needed an excuse to enjoy a proper poutine. But what about breakfast?
Wendy's Canada is hoping the answer is yes. The fast food chain launched a Breakfast Poutine on May 4 across multiple provinces.
Poutine ranks among the top five most-ordered foods in Canada, and Wendy's says Canadians are increasingly open to trying something more indulgent in the morning. Over 6.2 million Wendy's poutines were ordered in 2025 alone.
So they figured: why wait until lunch?
The new menu item comes in two versions (both priced at $4.99). The Classic Breakfast Poutine is seasoned breakfast potatoes topped with gravy and Quebec cheese curds. The Swiss Cheese version swaps the gravy for a creamy Swiss cheese sauce, with curds on top. Both can be upgraded with Applewood smoked bacon, and both are available on their own or as part of a breakfast combo.
Wendy's Breakfast Poutines. Wendy's Canada
It's not the first time a fast-food chain has tried to put poutine on the breakfast menu. McDonald's launched its own version in Quebec and Atlantic Canada back back in February, but the execution was a bit of a head-scratcher. While tasty (check out my review), the dish wasn't really a poutine. It had no fries, no gravy, consisting of hash browns and breakfast burrito filling alongside some cheese curds.
Wendy's at least has gravy and real Quebec curds in the mix, which is a better starting point.
Oh, and one more thing: you can now order a Baconator for breakfast
Alongside the Breakfast Poutine, Wendy's also launched an All Day Classics menu, bringing fan favourites like the Dave's Single, Baconator, Classic and Spicy Chicken, and Chicken Strips into breakfast hours for the first time. So if you've ever wanted a Spicy Chicken sandwich at 8 a.m. (we don't judge), time is no longer standing in your way.
Wendy's Breakfast Poutine is available now at participating locations across Canada.