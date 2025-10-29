Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Old Montreal café is the new all-day spot for fresh bites and Mediterranean flair

If you like Mama C, you'll love this newest spot.

Plate of Mediterranean toast with pickled onions and a latte on a marble table at Mama C Café, Old Montreal. Right: Warm, stylish dining area with greenery and skylight inside Mama C Café, Old Montreal.

Mama C Café

Courtesy of Corner Collection
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Inside Hotel Nelligan, mornings at Mama C Café begin with the hum of the espresso machine and sunlight pouring through the front windows. Grab a seat by the window for a cozy moment or head to the back, where high ceilings and a skylight make the space feel open and airy.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the café keeps things light and fresh. The daytime menu features barista-style coffees like freddo cappuccinos and espressos, along with smoothies, toasts, hearty bowls, and sandwiches made with a Mediterranean twist.

Starting at 3 p.m. and up until 10 p.m., the mood shifts and the menu becomes more refined. Tartares, crudos, oysters, caviar, and mezze plates take the spotlight, paired with Greek-inspired cocktails and a thoughtful wine list. As the lighting softens and the energy changes, Mama C Café turns into an elegant evening destination that's relaxed yet elevated.

Located beside the beloved Mama C restaurant, which has been buzzing since it opened last year, Mama C Café is the latest from Corner Collection. The restaurant was just named a Grand Winner at the GRANDS PRIX DU DESIGN Awards for its timeless interior created with Atelier Zébulon Perron, and that same elegant, modern touch carries through to the café.

This day-to-evening contrast is what sets Mama C Café apart. Sip your morning coffee over easy bites in the daylight, then settle into a lounge of Mediterranean flavour and good company after dark.

And while it's certainly related to the beloved Mama C restaurant, this newest Corner Collection spot has its own vibe. Stylish, accessible and lively, Mama C Café is already becoming one of Old Montreal's must-visit destinations for coffee, bites, and elegant dinners.

Mama C Café

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 100, rue Saint-Paul Ouest, Montreal, QC

Mama C Café website

