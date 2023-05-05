Olivier Primeau's Pizzeria Slice Gang Was The Target Of An Attempted Arson
This is the second time this week.
Hours after Quebec entrepreneur Olivier Primeau's pizzeria Slice Gang announced it would close indefinitely, it became the target of an attempted arson.
This is the second time this week that the Sainte-Thérèse business has been attacked and follows an incident in which shots were fired at Primeau's Laval condo building (La Presse was first to report that story).
Speaking to MTL Blog sister publication Narcity Québec, Régie intermunicipale de police Thérèse-De Blainville (RIPTB) Assistant Director Luc Larocque could not confirm the name of the enterprise targeted by the Thursday night arson attack but did confirm it was the same business that was subject to an attack earlier in the week.
A news release from the RIPTB explains two plainclothes officers discovered the fire in front of a business after hearing a noise at around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The officers observed individuals in front of the business who subsequently fled on foot.
Police were able to arrest one of those individuals, a man in his 40s who is set to meet with investigators Friday.
Now, Larocque says, police are trying to understand the connection between both incidents at Slice Gang.
Primeau, meanwhile, announced Thursday he would temporarily retreat from public life pending the investigation into all of these events.
"I can no longer exclude the possibility that I am the target of attacks," he wrote on Instagram.
"As a security measure, for my family and for myself, I'm choosing to take a step back and therefore be less present in public in the coming weeks." He thanks followers for their support.