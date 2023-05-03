Beachclub Owner Olivier Primeau Says His Laval Home Was Shot At Overnight
The entrepreneur told Narcity he's doing well.
Beachclub and Beach Day Every Day entrepreneur Olivier Primeau says his Laval home was shot at by unknown assailants in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2. The Laval police force was called to the scene at 9 a.m. by a building manager after the shots were fired closer to 2 a.m., according to La Presse.
Several windows at Primeau's condo have since been boarded up, and an investigation is underway to determine who executed this attack and why.
According to reports from La Presse, Primeau doesn't believe he was the intended target of the shots. He said to La Presse that he was told by investigators that there are known criminals living in his building. Primeau's take? "I can say that I have nothing to do with it. I have zero stress in this."
He told Narcity Quebec that he's not taking further questions or interviews at this time since the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Primeau is currently vacationing in Miami, so he wasn't in any real danger on May 2, but he's still glad to be safe. "I'm okay, that's what really matters," he told Narcity Quebec.