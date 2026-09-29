Museum marks Phyllis Lambert’s upcoming 100th birthday with a yearlong program

Phyllis Lambert, 99, reflects on Montreal
Phyllis Lambert, 99, reflects on Montreal
Phyllis Lambert, the 99-year-old founder of the Canadian Centre for Architecture waits to speak during a press conference announcing a yearlong program to mark her upcoming centennial, in Montreal on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Canadian architect and activist Phyllis Lambert says Montreal needs greater citizen involvement in shaping the city as she approaches her 100th birthday.

Speaking at a Canadian Centre for Architecture news conference unveiling plans for her centennial, the 99-year-old described Montreal as a “city of communities.”

Lambert is a founder of the research institution and museum.

Lambert says citizens are increasingly taking an interest in how the city develops and need to have a strong voice in this process.

Lambert is also set to release a memoir, “My First Hundred Years,” in January.

Lambert turns 100 on Jan. 24.

The centre is launching a yearlong centennial program featuring exhibitions, films, publications and public conversations on housing, heritage, ecology and urban life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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