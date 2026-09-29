French-only Quebec election voter guides prompted 160 complaints over five days

Unilingual voter guides prompted 160 complaints
Unilingual voter guides prompted 160 complaints
People line up to vote on the second day of advance voting, ahead of provincial elections, in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Quebec’s election oversight body received an influx of complaints after it announced that it was sending unilingual French information guides to all voters ahead of the Oct. 5 elections.

Documents released through access to information legislation reveal Élections Québec received 160 complaints over five days after the agency announced the change on its website on Sept. 1.

The agency said it made the decision due to provincial legislation adopted in 2022 making French the sole language of communication for public institutions.

A Westmount Quebec resident also took Élections Québec to court to challenge the decision.

The legal challenge prompted a Quebec Superior Court judge to order the agency on Sept. 16 to mail out voter reminder cards in both languages.

The court ruling temporarily suspended provisions of Quebec's French Language Charter to give the agency time to print the reminder cards.

Derek Heatherington, a retired university professor living in the Eastern Townships region of the province, shared a template on social media to help others file complaints to Élections Québec. 

He says he wanted to act against what he described as voter suppression.

He says he hopes the complaints help push for permanent change to the French Language law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

News
  • The Canadian Press
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians can expect a new CRA grocery payment next week — Here's how much you can get

It's more than the GST/HST payment.

Quebec has a mini Grand Canyon with a towering waterfall and breathtaking autumn colours

It's the perfect fall adventure spot. 🍂

Starbucks just closed 10 of its Quebec locations — Here's why

Two Montreal stores have closed.

These Montreal Tim Hortons locations racked up $14K in health inspection fines this year

From dirty equipment to contaminated food items.

9 government benefits and credits Quebecers could get money from this October

A grocery benefit will hit bank accounts next week.

Is it cheaper to live in Montreal or Edmonton? We did the math

The results might surprise you.

What's open and closed in Montreal on September 30 (Truth and Reconciliation Day) this year

It's a federally regulated holiday.

Four people dead in a helicopter crash in Quebec

Four dead in helicopter crash in Quebec