Police Say They Busted A Quebec Dude Going 2x The Speed Limit After Curfew
A rule-breaking jackpot?
A driver in Outaouais may have hit the rule-breaking jackpot early Tuesday morning when police caught him allegedly going over double the posted speed limit during Quebec's curfew hours "in addition to several other violations."
Police for the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say they found the 20-year-old and his 18-year-old passenger travelling south on montée de la Source in the town of Cantley at about 1:40 a.m. While the speed limit in the area is 70 km/h, police say they clocked the driver going 146 km/h.
The driver is in for quite the penalty. In addition to 21 demerit points and a seven-day license suspension, the 20-year-old from Lac-des-Plages got his car impounded. Police gave him a $3,500 fine for alleged highway safety code violations.
According to the SAAQ, fines for going between 145 and 149 km/h in a 70 km/h zone start at $930. Police did not specify which other road violations the driver allegedly committed.
He got another $1,558 fine for allegedly breaking the curfew, which lasts from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day. The 18-year-old passenger also got a ticket for a curfew violation.