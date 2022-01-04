Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

Police Say They Busted A Quebec Dude Going 2x The Speed Limit After Curfew

A rule-breaking jackpot?

Police Say They Busted A Quebec Dude Going 2x The Speed Limit After Curfew
Sécurité Publique MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais | Facebook

A driver in Outaouais may have hit the rule-breaking jackpot early Tuesday morning when police caught him allegedly going over double the posted speed limit during Quebec's curfew hours "in addition to several other violations."

Police for the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say they found the 20-year-old and his 18-year-old passenger travelling south on montée de la Source in the town of Cantley at about 1:40 a.m. While the speed limit in the area is 70 km/h, police say they clocked the driver going 146 km/h.

The driver is in for quite the penalty. In addition to 21 demerit points and a seven-day license suspension, the 20-year-old from Lac-des-Plages got his car impounded. Police gave him a $3,500 fine for alleged highway safety code violations.

According to the SAAQ, fines for going between 145 and 149 km/h in a 70 km/h zone start at $930. Police did not specify which other road violations the driver allegedly committed.

He got another $1,558 fine for allegedly breaking the curfew, which lasts from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day. The 18-year-old passenger also got a ticket for a curfew violation.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

An Open Letter Slams Quebec's Curfew & Says It Could Have Grim Consequences

"Will the government continue to put Quebec in a box apart from the rest of Canada every winter by banning the free movement of people in the evening and at night?"

Jado66 | Dreamstime

Quebec's second curfew could have grim consequences, according to a group of 13 professors, researchers and professionals. In an open letter published on December 30, 2021, the group takes aim at the Quebec government's decision to impose new restrictions on nighttime travel.

The 13 individuals hold positions at McGill, UQAM, Université de Montréal, New York University (NYU), Université Saint-Paul, the Association québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des personnes utilisatrices de drogues (AQPSUD), the Association des juristes progressistes (AJP) and the Ligue des droits et libertés.

Keep Reading Show less

There's An Anti-Curfew Protest Happening In Montreal Tonight

The protest starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday night — the same time curfew begins.

Alex Melki via @mtlblog | Instagram

To ring in 2022, Premier François Legault reimposed a provincewide curfew starting on New Year's Eve. Quebecers are now told to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are subject to a fine between $1,000 and $6,000 if caught outside during these hours, unless they meet the government's exemption criteria.

François Legault hopes the implementation of a curfew will help curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in our province.

Keep Reading Show less

Igloofest Montreal 2022 Has Officially Been Cancelled

Guess you'll have to find somewhere else to wear your colourful snowsuit...

@mathilde.wdl | Instagram, @dothedaniel | Instagram

Sad news for all music festival lovers in the city. After the announcements of the provincewide curfew, the closure of restaurant dining rooms and indoor gatherings being prohibited, it's now the winter festival Igloofest Montreal's turn to report its cancellation for this year's edition.

In an Instagram story on December 30, following François Legault's 5 p.m. press conference, Igloofest announced that the event usually held in the Old Port of Montreal will not be able to receive festivalgoers this winter due to new health measures.

Keep Reading Show less

Private Gatherings In Quebec: Here's What Is And Isn't Allowed Right Now

Outdoor gatherings are still permitted — for now!

Irina Brester | Dreamstime

This December 30, it felt as though a massive wave smacked the province as the provincial government announced the arrival of even stricter health measures. In addition to the implementation of the curfew, changes regarding private gatherings in Quebec have been made and come into effect on December 31.

"The vast majority of Quebecers respect the instructions, but there is a minority who do not follow the instructions. Even if private gatherings are prohibited, we know that a minority will party very late. It will be all Quebecers who will suffer the consequences," wrote the Prime Minister in a Facebook post.

Keep Reading Show less