A Quebec Driver Is Facing A $1,238 Speeding Ticket After Cruising The Highway At 163 km/h

The SQ told MTL Blog this is normal, based on a breakdown of excessive speeding fines.

A Quebec driver got a whopping $1,238 speeding ticket for going 163 km/h — 63 km over the zone's speed limit of 100 km/h.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed to MTL Blog that the 54-year-old man from Quebec City was going eastbound on Highway 40 in the town of Cap-Santé on the afternoon of November 11 when he was caught on police radar and pulled over.

In addition to the ticket, the man's license was suspended for seven days and he faces 14 demerit points, said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

Bibeau said this kind of thing doesn't necessarily happen every day, but it is "normal" in the sense that the SQ often catches people speeding at high speeds, also known as "excessive speeding."

He explained that fines and demerit points double when you're going 60 km/h over the speed limit on the highway with a speed limit of 100 km/h or more.

In a zone with a speed limit of 60 to 90 km/h, fines and demerit points double if you go 50 km/h over the speed limit.

In a zone with a speed limit of less than 60 km/h, fines and points double if you go 40 km/h over the speed limit.

"Fines are also doubled for speeding offences committed in road work zones or school zones (during the school year)," according to the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

You can find a full breakdown of the fines and demerit points associated with different types of excessive speeding offences in the SAAQ's "Speeding - Fines and Demerit Points" document.

