Montreal's Anti-Curfew Protest On Saturday Resulted In 57 Fines And One Arrest (VIDEOS)
Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.
As of December 31, Quebec's curfew has been back in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. And it seems as though some people aren't happy with the government's reimposition of this measure, which is what led to Montreal's anti-curfew protest on Saturday night.
According to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois, this protest resulted in "an arrest under the Criminal Code for assaulting a police officer," and "57 tickets for not respecting the curfew" were issued.
As stated on the Facebook event organized by the Québec Pro Choix group and François Amalega, the demonstrators met in front of the office of Premier François Legault in Montreal, on rue Sherbrooke Ouest, at 10 p.m. — just as curfew began — on January 1.
If the Facebook event is correct, 258 Quebecers participated in the demonstration, while more than 630 said they were interested in the event. It's unclear just how many people actually showed up to the protest in videos circulating on social media networks.
The SPVM also told Narcity that no police officers or citizens were injured during the event.
François Legault's government decided to reintroduce the curfew as positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec continue to skyrocket.
Those who do not respect the curfew "are liable to fines ranging from $1 000 to $6 000 if they are unable to adequately justify why they are outside the home. Young people 14 years of age and over are subject to a $500 fine," as stated on the Government of Quebec's website.
Another anti-curfew protest is planned for Montreal on January 8.
