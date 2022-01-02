Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

Montreal's Anti-Curfew Protest On Saturday Resulted In 57 Fines And One Arrest (VIDEOS)

Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.

Montreal's Anti-Curfew Protest On Saturday Resulted In 57 Fines And One Arrest (VIDEOS)
Jado66 | Dreamstime

As of December 31, Quebec's curfew has been back in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. And it seems as though some people aren't happy with the government's reimposition of this measure, which is what led to Montreal's anti-curfew protest on Saturday night.

According to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois, this protest resulted in "an arrest under the Criminal Code for assaulting a police officer," and "57 tickets for not respecting the curfew" were issued.

As stated on the Facebook event organized by the Québec Pro Choix group and François Amalega, the demonstrators met in front of the office of Premier François Legault in Montreal, on rue Sherbrooke Ouest, at 10 p.m. — just as curfew began — on January 1.

If the Facebook event is correct, 258 Quebecers participated in the demonstration, while more than 630 said they were interested in the event. It's unclear just how many people actually showed up to the protest in videos circulating on social media networks.

The SPVM also told Narcity that no police officers or citizens were injured during the event.

François Legault's government decided to reintroduce the curfew as positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec continue to skyrocket.

Those who do not respect the curfew "are liable to fines ranging from $1 000 to $6 000 if they are unable to adequately justify why they are outside the home. Young people 14 years of age and over are subject to a $500 fine," as stated on the Government of Quebec's website.

Another anti-curfew protest is planned for Montreal on January 8.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

There's An Anti-Curfew Protest Happening In Montreal Tonight

The protest starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday night — the same time curfew begins.

Alex Melki via MTL Blog | Instagram

To ring in 2022, Premier François Legault re-imposed a province-wide curfew starting on New Year's Eve. Quebecers are now told to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are subject to a $1000 to $6000 fine if caught outside during these hours unless they meet the government's exemption criteria.

François Legault hopes the implementation of a curfew will help curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in our province.

Keep Reading Show less

Igloofest Montreal 2022 Has Officially Been Cancelled

Guess you'll have to find somewhere else to wear your colourful snowsuit...

@mathilde.wdl | Instagram, @dothedaniel | Instagram

Sad news for all music festival lovers in the city. After the announcements of the province-wide curfew, the closure of restaurants, and indoor gatherings being prohibited, it is now the turn of the winter festival Igloofest Montreal 2022 to report its cancellation for this year's edition.

In an Instagram story on December 30, following François Legault's 5 p.m. press conference that day, Igloofest announced that the event usually held in the Old Port of Montreal has indicated that it will not be able to receive festival-goers between January 13 and February 5 due to new health measures.

Keep Reading Show less

Private Gatherings In Quebec: Here's What Is And Isn't Allowed Right Now

Outdoor gatherings are still permitted — for now!

Irina Brester | Dreamstime

This December 30, it felt as though a massive wave smacked the province as the provincial government announced the arrival of even stricter health measures. In addition to the implementation of the curfew, changes regarding private gatherings in Quebec have been made and come into effect on December 31.

"The vast majority of Quebecers respect the instructions, but there is a minority who do not follow the instructions. Even if private gatherings are prohibited, we know that a minority will party very late. It will be all Quebecers who will suffer the consequences," wrote the Prime Minister in a Facebook post.

Keep Reading Show less

Happy 2022 — Quebec's Daily COVD-19 Case Count Just Broke Its Highest-Ever Record... Again

This marks the fifth record-breaking day in a row.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

New year, same continuous record-breaking numbers for our province. On January 1, Quebec's daily COVID-19 case count saw the highest number we've seen since the start of the pandemic, reporting 17,122 new infections in the past 24 hours.

For the first time, Quebec announced over 17,000 new daily cases. The previous record was broken the day prior when the province reported 16,461 new cases. This marks five days in a row that Quebec has shattered its daily record.

Keep Reading Show less