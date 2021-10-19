Premier Legault Previewed His Big Speech & Called For Major Changes In Quebec
"Things will have to change in Quebec."
In a video posted to social media on Monday, Quebec Premier François Legault previewed some of the points he'll likely make in a highly-anticipated discours d'ouverture, "opening speech," planned for Tuesday afternoon.
"Things will have to change in Quebec," the premier wrote in the post caption. "We can't go on as before. It's time to look to the future."
Les choses devront changer au Québec. On ne peut pas continuer comme avant. C’est le temps de se projeter vers l’av… https://t.co/0jc7jqKCVd— François Legault (@François Legault) 1634576220.0
Legault listed four priorities in the video. First was the health network, which he said suffered from "major dysfunction."
The premier then vaguely mentioned supporting the province's youth, before moving on to the economy. He called for "more autonomy" and encouraged local production and industry.
"We also have to preserve our national pride and cohesion," he continued.
"We have to do this by continuing to protect our language, our culture, our values." Legault called national pride the "motor" that propels Quebec.
He concluded the social media preview by promising the launch of "great worksites of change."
The premier's speech to the National Assembly is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.