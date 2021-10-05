Legault Still Denies Systemic Racism After Reading The Coroner's Report On Joyce Echaquan
He quoted the Petit Robert dictionary definition of 'systemic.'
Despite the conclusions of the Quebec coroner's inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan, Premier François Legault still denies the existence of systemic racism in the province.
The report recommended that Quebec acknowledge systemic racism. It also said racism and prejudice played a role in Echaquan's death.
"The only place where I don't agree is when we say that there's a 'system' because for me a 'system' is coming from upstairs, coming from the top people, and I don't see this in the health care network, for example," Legault said at a press conference on Tuesday, following the release of the coroner's report.
"What happened to Mrs. Echaquan is terrible [...] and few employees, not only one, didn't deliver the right services to her."
Legault also referenced the Petit Robert dictionary definition of "systemic" to back up his argument that systemic racism doesn't exist in Quebec.
He reiterated that people who believe in systemic racism in Quebec don't have the same definition that he does.
"We don't have a system [of racism], top to bottom, and it's a question of fact," he said.
He emphasized the need to "stop dividing Quebecers" with arguments about systemic racism.
"Even [the coroner who wrote the report] Mrs. Kahmel, she's saying that we have not to put all the emphasis only on words. We have to put emphasis on actions to change the situation and, on that, I fully agree," said Legault.