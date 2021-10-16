Legault Says 'The Worst Is Behind Us' When It Comes To The Pandemic In Quebec
"We've managed to avoid a large-scale fourth wave despite the start of the school year."
One year and several months into the pandemic, with another winter on its way, Quebec Premier François Legault took to Facebook on Saturday morning to tell Quebecers that "the worst is behind us."
"The good news is that we are really coming through the worst of the pandemic," Legault said. He noted that more than 90% of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85% have received two doses, which is consistent with Quebec data.
While the government was worried about the Delta variant, Legault said he's pleased today to have "managed to avoid a large-scale fourth wave despite the start of the school year."
"Slowly but surely, we are getting closer to a return to normalcy [...]. Every time a restriction comes down, it's like a weight is lifted off our shoulders," Legault said, referencing Thursday's announcement that Quebec restaurants and bars could return to maximum capacity and regular operating hours on November 1.
However, the premier did remind Quebecers to stay cautious.
"Our health care system remains fragile, but we are doing what we can to strengthen it as quickly as possible," he said. "We must not be too quick to claim victory. The virus is still there and there are still people in the hospital."
Legault launched a new session in the National Assembly of Quebec, which is set to begin on October 19. He said he plans to make an opening speech on Tuesday in the spirit of looking forward to the "post-pandemic period."