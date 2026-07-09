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Montrealers can rescue a pet from these Proanima shelters with waived adoption fees until July 19

Summer is peak abandonment season, and every adoption makes a difference.

A brindle mixed-breed dog wearing a blue collar. Right: A brown tabby cat wearing a pink bandana in separate areas of the Proanima animal shelter, both available for adoption.

Orion. Right: Bébé Chat

Courtesy of Proanima
Editor, Studio

If you've been thinking about welcoming a pet into your home, now could be the perfect time to visit one of Proanima's shelters.

Until July 19, Proanima is waiving adoption fees to help more animals find loving homes during the summer months, when pet abandonment tends to increase.

Nearly 50 animals arrive at Proanima's shelters every day, and every successful adoption helps create space for another animal in need. While adoption fees are waived for a limited time, the organization says its adoption process remains exactly the same.

All adoption applications are carefully reviewed to ensure each animal is matched with the right family, with the goal of creating a successful, lifelong relationship that's in the animal's best interest.

Every dog and cat available for adoption is already vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped, so new owners can focus on helping their newest family member settle into their new home.

The bright reception area at Proanima animal shelter in Montreal features large dog and cat murals, directional signage, and a welcoming space for visitors looking to adopt a pet. Inside Proanima's animal adoption centre in Montreal.Courtesy of Proanima

If you'd like to support Proanima's work even further, you're also invited to make a voluntary donation of any amount when adopting.

You can browse some of the animals currently looking for homes online or visit one of Proanima's three animal service centres in person.

Whether you're ready to adopt now or have been considering it for a while, this limited-time campaign is an opportunity to welcome a new companion into your life while helping another animal receive the care and shelter it needs.

Adoption fees waived at Proanima for a limited time

A fluffy brown cat relaxing on a couch. CretonCourtesy of Proanima

When: Until July 19

Where:

  • 9350, boulevard Pie-IX, Montreal, QC
  • 1470, rue de Coulomb, Boucherville, QC
  • 1160, rue Pierre-Caisse, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Why you need to go: Meet your future pet while supporting an organization that's helping more animals find safe, loving homes.

Proanima's website

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