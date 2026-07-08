Canada's best cities for 2026 got ranked and Montreal fell behind Ottawa

At least we beat Vancouver!

Montreal skyline. Right: Ottawa skyline.

Montreal made the top five but landed in fourth, with a score of 82.78.

Ferenz| Dreamstime, Michal Jerzy| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Travel + Leisure recently released its 2026 World's Best Awards, and the results are a bit of a letdown for Montreal this year.

The awards come from the magazine's yearly reader survey, now in its 31st edition. More than 207,000 readers took part, casting around 661,000 votes on cities, hotels and islands around the world. Canadian cities were scored on things like sights, food, friendliness, shopping and overall value.

Montreal made the top five but landed in fourth, with a score of 82.78. That may sound like a decent showing, but it's a noticeable slip from last year, when it finished second.

This time, it got passed by Victoria (83.77) and by Ottawa, which edged it out by less than one full point at 83.11. Meanwhile, Vancouver came in fifth, and Toronto didn't make the cut.

Quebec City took first once again, a spot it's held for years now. Readers pointed to its UNESCO-listed Old Town, its grand old hotels and the romantic feel of Vieux-Québec.

Travel + Leisure's write-up on Ottawa highlights the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that runs through downtown and doubles as a spot for biking, walking, and paddling in summer. It also highlights Gatineau Park a short drive away, the Fairmont Château Laurier near Parliament Hill, and Atelier, the highest-ranked of three Ottawa restaurants on Canada's 100 Best list.


Montreal's guide runs longer. T+L calls out Parc du Mont-Royal, Old Montreal and Notre-Dame Basilica, and a restaurant scene that includes Mon Lapin, voted Canada's second-best restaurant in 2025. The magazine also notes the city's jazz festival, the largest in the world, and its nightlife, from cocktail bars to dance clubs.

Here's the full 2026 top five in Canada:

  1. Quebec City, QC – 86.99
  2. Victoria, BC – 83.77
  3. Ottawa, ON – 83.11
  4. Montreal, QC – 82.78
  5. Vancouver, BC – 82.73

For the record, the top city in the world this year was San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, followed by Kyoto and Chiang Mai. No Canadian city made the global list.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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