Check your groceries: Dozens of food items were recently recalled in Quebec
Including maple syrup and oysters.
You may want to take a quick look through your fridge and pantry...
Between June and July 2026, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a string of food recalls affecting products sold in Quebec and across the country, and there's a decent chance you've got one of them at home.
The reasons range from undeclared allergens to bacteria to actual pieces of glass. Here's a rundown of the recalls, from most to least recent.
Gummy Gainz protein candy
On July 4, the CFIA issued a national recall for Gummy Gainz protein candy over milk that isn't declared on the label. Seventeen products are affected, all sold online: the 49g bags (fruit salad, blue raspberry, Fuzzy Peach, green apple, sour watermelon), the six- and 12-count boxes in those same flavours, and the 9.8g "Original Protein Candy Sample." Any package that doesn't list milk is included, so check the full label rather than hunting for one lot code.
This is a Class 1 recall, the most serious kind, and it followed a consumer complaint. An allergic reaction linked to the product has already been reported. For anyone allergic to or intolerant of milk, eating it could trigger a severe or even fatal reaction. If you've got these at home, don't eat them. Throw them out or return them.
Five Star Shellfish oysters
On June 30, the CFIA recalled certain Five Star Shellfish oysters sold in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia over possible Salmonella contamination. The affected oysters are the Malpeque (25-count, 100-count and 2.5-lb formats) as well as the Conway Pearls, Blackberry and Gooseberry (100-count), all harvested June 22 in P.E.I.
Several lots have no UPC code, so check the harvest and shipping dates on the label instead. No illnesses have been reported. Don't eat them, and toss or return them.
Pure maple syrup (9227-8712 Québec Inc. and L'Érabeille)
On June 30, the CFIA recalled pure maple syrup sold in Quebec and Ontario over spoilage and container defects. Two brands are affected, both in the 540 ml size: one from 9227-8712 Québec Inc. and one from L'Érabeille.
All lot codes are included, so it doesn't matter what date is on your bottle. It's a Class 3 recall, the least severe level, but the syrup still shouldn't be eaten, sold or given away.
Salem Foods ground spices and spice blends
Wheat, sesame and mustard all made their way into Salem Foods products without a warning on the label. The CFIA launched a national Class 1 recall on June 26. Three products are involved: Spice Biscuits (200g), ground cardamom (180g) and spearmint (120g). Any lot missing those allergens on the label is affected, so set the whole product aside rather than specific lots.
Worth noting, this isn't the brand's first recall in recent weeks, as the CFIA has already pulled other Salem Foods products for similar reasons. No reactions have been reported.
Ola-Ola pounded yam (IYANINSTANT)
Just one product here, but it's a big bag: the Ola-Ola "Authentic Pounded Yam (Iyan) IYANINSTANT" in the 1.815 kg size, sold online across the country. The issue is milk that was never listed on the label. The UPC to watch for is 6 50655 49687 3, and no lot code is spared, so if you've got this bag, it's included.
A consumer complaint led to the Class 1 recall on June 26. No reactions have been reported so far.
Amy's organic lentil soup
One lot is affected, so if you're a fan, check your date. Amy's organic lentil soup (low sodium) in the 398 ml size is under a national recall over spoilage and container defects. The specific lot: Best Before 04/2027, lot 60D0924, UPC 0 42272 90583 6.
This one isn't about an allergen or bacteria but a container quality issue, which makes it a Class 3 recall. Still best not to eat it.
Izem Energy drink
Sold only in Quebec, the Izem Energy carbonated energy drink (25 cl, UPC 6 130093 063720) was pulled over labelling problems. The CFIA made the notice public on June 25, for a recall started days earlier by AlmoCan Méditerranéen Inc.
No specific lot code is listed, so the whole product in that format is affected. It shouldn't be sold or consumed.
Wu Xian Zhai soy snacks
Sold online in Quebec and Ontario, three flavours of Wu Xian Zhai soy snacks contain allergens missing from the label. The spicy chicken and barbecue versions (108g each) contain undeclared wheat and eggs, while the soy sauce version (same size) contains undeclared eggs.
The UPCs to look for: 6 924878 910022 (spicy chicken), 6 924878 910015 (barbecue) and 6 924878 900955 (soy sauce). The CFIA issued the Class 1 recall on June 19 after its own testing. No reactions reported to date.
Lactantia UltraPūr lactose-free milk
This one is a dosage issue rather than an allergen or bacteria. On June 8, Lactalis Canada recalled its Lactantia UltraPūr lactose-free 2% milk over too much added vitamin A and D. The affected carton, sold at Costco and Costco Business Centre between May and June 2026 under item number 1987085, carries the Best Before date "JN 22" and UPC 0 68200 14854 0.
It's a Class 2 recall, and no reactions have been reported. If you've got it, don't drink it. Return it to your nearest Costco for a full refund, and see a doctor if you have concerns after drinking it.
Allo Simonne chocolate spread
A jar of allo simonne milk chocolate spread, sold online and in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and B.C., may contain pieces of glass. The affected size is 220g, code 4-281-25 MA 4/27, UPC 6 28347 31004 2. The company started the recall on June 3, and the CFIA made it public on June 9. It's a Class 2 recall, a moderate risk, but glass in a spreadable food can cause cuts or internal injury. Don't eat it.
This story was inspired by the article "Rappels alimentaires importants : 39 produits visés au Québec — Vérifie ton frigo" which was originally published on Narcity.