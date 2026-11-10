This glow-in-the-dark mini-putt in downtown Montreal has 18 holes, arcades and a full bar
Time to bust out your favourite white shirt!
With autumn well and truly here, Montreal evenings are darker, colder and a lot less patio-friendly, which leaves the group chat searching for fun to do out of the elements.
With 18 holes of indoor glow-in-the-dark mini-putt, arcade games and a full bar, Putting Edge in downtown Montreal has you covered.
The glow-in-the-dark effect comes thanks to the black light that illuminates the course, making white and neon colours pop from the decor to the ball rolling toward (or well past) the hole. With bright murals and themed designs, you'll probably see phones come out for photos before anyone picks up a putter.
That also means there's a dress code tip worth passing along to the group: Wear white if you want to glow and have fun. A plain white tee or white sneakers will pop in the room.
Once the scorecard is settled, the arcade games are steps away, and the full bar gives the winner somewhere to gloat. Plus, the venue is steps from Guy-Concordia metro, saving you from having to drive or find parking downtown.
Glow-in-the-dark mini-putt for dates, friends and groups
Glow-in-the-dark mini-putt at Putting Edge, Montreal. Courtesy of Putting EdgeMini-putt needs no skill or explanation, which makes it fun for all ages and an easy sell for almost any kind of outing.
On a date, 18 holes gives you something to talk about other than work, plus a built-in excuse for some friendly trash talk. For a night out with friends, the stakes set themselves: the highest score buys the next round.
It works just as well for corporate or group events. A round of mini-putt gets coworkers from different departments laughing at the same missed shot — that's team bonding without a single icebreaker. And families can make an afternoon of it too, since kids and grandparents can play the same course at the same pace.
Plan your Putting Edge visit
Arcade games at Putting Edge, Montreal. Courtesy of Putting Edge
Putting Edge is open every day except Christmas Day, so it's a solid option for a rainy Tuesday, a Saturday night or that stretch of the holidays when everyone needs to get out of the house. You can find Putting Edge in downtown Montreal at 1259 Rue Guy, just steps from Guy-Concordia metro. There are also locations at Spheretech in Ville Saint-Laurent and Centropolis in Laval, giving you a few options depending on where you're coming from.
Reservations are recommended for mini-putt.
With winter on its way, a great time with friends doesn't have to depend on the forecast. All it takes is a putter, a little competitive spirit and a white shirt.