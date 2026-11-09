You can watch a movie for free at Cineplex this weekend and popcorn is just $3
The promo is active at every Cineplex theatre in Montreal.
With movie tickets going for around $15 a pop these days, a night at the theatre can add up fast, especially once you factor in snacks. This weekend, though, Cineplex is giving families a bit of a break.
On Saturday, November 14, Cineplex theatres across the country, including in Montreal, are holding their annual Community Day, with free family movies in the morning and popcorn, drinks and select snacks for $3 each.
Tickets are only available in person at your local theatre, starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. They can't be reserved online, and seating is first-come, first-served, so it's probably worth showing up early if you have a particular movie in mind.
The free screenings run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Here's the lineup, according to Cineplex:
- Tom & Jerry: 10 a.m.
- Paddington 2: 10:15 a.m.
- The LEGO Movie: 10:30 a.m.
- A Minecraft Movie: 10:45 a.m.
Community Day films.Cineplex
From 9 a.m. to 10:59 a.m., select concession items will cost $3, plus tax. However, that deal doesn't apply to delivery or orders made through the Cineplex mobile app.
At theatres with an XSCAPE Entertainment Centre, moviegoers can also pick up a free 30-minute play card for the arcade games, which is handy for killing time before the movie. It's limited to one per person, and the cards will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., or until they run out.
The Rec Room and Playdium are joining in too, with a morning of free gaming at their locations, including The Rec Room at Royalmount.
Community Day is also Cineplex's annual fundraiser. Throughout the day on November 14, Cineplex will donate $1 from every concession purchase and every XSCAPE play card purchase to BGC Canada, a non-profit that has been providing safe spaces for kids and teens outside of school hours for more than 125 years.
All Cineplex theatres are taking part in the fundraiser, even those not hosting free screenings. In Quebec, the only theatre not offering the free movies is the Cineplex IMAX at Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City.
Cineplex Community Day
Price: Free movies, with $3 snacks (plus tax)
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026. Free screenings run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: Participating Cineplex theatres,
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