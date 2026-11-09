All blue line STM stations to close for hours this week — Here's what Montrealers should know
Shuttle buses will run instead.
Anyone counting on the Montreal metro's blue line to get around early this Saturday will need a backup plan.
The STM says service on the entire blue line will start later than usual on Saturday, November 14, due to preventive maintenance by Hydro-Québec. Instead of the usual 5:30 a.m. start, trains are expected to start running around 9:30 a.m., or earlier if the work goes faster than planned.
All 12 stations on the line, from Snowdon to Saint-Michel, will be affected.
Why the blue line is closing
According to the an STM press release, Hydro-Québec needs to carry out preventive work on the power line that supplies the blue line, to ensure the reliability of both the electrical service and the metro itself.
The work will take place overnight and over the weekend to limit the impact on riders. But because of how long it's expected to take, the tracks can't be powered back up in time for the usual 5:30 a.m. start.
The STM says Hydro-Québec worked with the transit agency to pick a date that would cause as little disruption as possible, taking major events into account.
How to get around instead
Shuttle buses will run along the same route as the blue line, stopping at every station. They'll operate from 5:30 a.m. until metro service is back up and running.
Regular bus routes are another option:
- Route 93: between Saint-Michel and Parc stations
- Route 51: between Snowdon and Édouard-Montpetit stations
The STM is encouraging riders to plan their trips ahead of time and check the service status in real time on its website, which also has a trip planner with alternate routes.
So if you're heading out early on Saturday, whether it's for work, an appointment or a trip to Jean-Talon Market, it might be worth leaving a little extra time.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.