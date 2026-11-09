All blue line STM stations to close for hours this week — Here's what Montrealers should know

Shuttle buses will run instead.

Two Montreal metro signs outside of Berri-UQAM metro station.
Two Montreal metro signs outside of Berri-UQAM metro station.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Anyone counting on the Montreal metro's blue line to get around early this Saturday will need a backup plan.

The STM says service on the entire blue line will start later than usual on Saturday, November 14, due to preventive maintenance by Hydro-Québec. Instead of the usual 5:30 a.m. start, trains are expected to start running around 9:30 a.m., or earlier if the work goes faster than planned.

All 12 stations on the line, from Snowdon to Saint-Michel, will be affected.

Why the blue line is closing

According to the an STM press release, Hydro-Québec needs to carry out preventive work on the power line that supplies the blue line, to ensure the reliability of both the electrical service and the metro itself.

The work will take place overnight and over the weekend to limit the impact on riders. But because of how long it's expected to take, the tracks can't be powered back up in time for the usual 5:30 a.m. start.

The STM says Hydro-Québec worked with the transit agency to pick a date that would cause as little disruption as possible, taking major events into account.

How to get around instead

Shuttle buses will run along the same route as the blue line, stopping at every station. They'll operate from 5:30 a.m. until metro service is back up and running.

Regular bus routes are another option:

  • Route 93: between Saint-Michel and Parc stations
  • Route 51: between Snowdon and Édouard-Montpetit stations

The STM is encouraging riders to plan their trips ahead of time and check the service status in real time on its website, which also has a trip planner with alternate routes.

So if you're heading out early on Saturday, whether it's for work, an appointment or a trip to Jean-Talon Market, it might be worth leaving a little extra time.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
societe de transport de montrealstm montrealmontreal newsmontreal metro
MontrealNewsNews
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

You can watch a movie for free at Cineplex this weekend and popcorn is just $3

The promo is active at every Cineplex theatre in Montreal.

Is Remembrance Day a holiday in Quebec? Here's what's open & closed in Montreal on Wednesday

Here's what's open and closed in Montreal on Wednesday, November 11.

This Quebec Nordic spa with a dreamy waterfall is one of the best in North America

Add this to your winter bucket list. ❄️

You can now buy certain lottery tickets at Dollarama in Quebec but there's a catch

It's already a thing in other provinces.

Montreal to set up trailers outside its largest homeless encampment

Montreal to set up trailers outside encampment

Montreal might lose its MLS team — Here's what we know

CF Montréal is officially for sale.

Quebec confirms infected cow as outbreak of raccoon rabies continues

Raccoon rabies spreads to cow in Quebec