You can now buy certain lottery tickets at Dollarama in Quebec but there's a catch
It's already a thing in other provinces.
Most people head to Dollarama for wrapping paper, cleaning supplies or that one kitchen gadget they didn't know they needed. Now, you can add a shot at a jackpot to the list.
Since this fall, Dollarama has been selling Loto-Québec lottery tickets in many of its stores across the province.
In other words, a quick trip for party decorations or a greeting card could end with you walking out with a winning ticket.
Which tickets are available?
Not every Loto-Québec game is on offer. Dollarama is only selling three types of tickets:
- Lotto 6/49
- Extra
- La Grande Vie
So if you were hoping to stock up on scratch tickets, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Dollarama confirmed to Narcity Québec that the three lottery products are now available "in the majority of our stores across the province." According to La Presse, which first reported the news, about 300 of Dollarama's 435 stores in Quebec now sell them.
"This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our product offering and provide more convenience to our customers, and builds on our experience selling lottery tickets in other provinces," company spokesperson Lyla Radmanovich said.
The catch
There's one thing you can’t do at Dollarama: check whether you won.
According to Dollarama's website, tickets can't be validated in its stores. Instead, the company says customers will need to use an official lottery terminal or head to an authorized Loto-Québec retailer, like a dépanneur or grocery store.
Why Dollarama?
According to Loto-Québec, it all comes down to how popular the dollar store chain is in the province.
In an email to Narcity Québec, Loto-Québec spokesperson Renaud Dugas called Dollarama a retailer that's "very popular" with Quebecers, and pointed out that the lottery corporations in Ontario and B.C. have been selling tickets there "for a long time."
He added that Dollarama has to follow the same strict responsible marketing rules as all of Loto-Québec's retailers, including making sure tickets are only sold to adults.
It's not the first time Loto-Québec has tried selling tickets in new places. Last year, it started offering exclusive scratch tickets at Costco.
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This story was inspired by the article "Dollarama vend maintenant de la loterie Loto-Québec et voici quoi savoir," which was originally published on Narcity Québec.