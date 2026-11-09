Is Remembrance Day a holiday in Quebec? Here's what's open & closed in Montreal on Wednesday
Here's what's open and closed in Montreal on Wednesday, November 11.
Remembrance Day is almost here, and as millions of Canadians pause on Wednesday to honour those who served, some services in Montreal will be closed for the day.
Remembrance Day isn't a statutory holiday in Quebec, so most businesses and schools will be open as usual. But since it's a federal holiday, a few services will be running differently.
Here's what's open and closed in Montreal on Wednesday, November 11.
What's closed
Canada Post: There will be no regular mail delivery or pickup on Wednesday. Post office counters run by Canada Post will be closed, while those located inside other businesses, like pharmacies, will follow their host store's hours.
Federal government offices: Service Canada centres, passport offices and other federal services will be closed for the day. Canada Revenue Agency call centres will also be closed.
What's open
Grocery stores & shopping: Most grocery stores, pharmacies, shopping centres and retailers will be open with their regular hours.
Liquor & cannabis stores: SAQ and SQDC stores are expected to be open, though it's always a good idea to check your local store's hours online before going.
Schools: Since Remembrance Day isn't a statutory holiday in Quebec, schools will be open. Many hold their own ceremonies or observe the moment of silence.
City services: Municipal offices, libraries, eco-centres and recreation centres generally follow their usual schedules, though hours can vary by borough. Check your borough’s page to be sure.
Banks
Bank hours can vary on Remembrance Day. Since it's not a statutory holiday in Quebec, many branches stay open, but schedules can differ from one bank to another. It's best to check with your bank before heading in.
Public transit
The STM's buses and metro will run on their regular schedule. Some service may briefly pause around 11 a.m. as employees observe the moment of silence.
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Montreal
Montreal's main Remembrance Day ceremony typically takes place at Place du Canada, downtown, starting around 10:30 a.m. It usually includes veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, cadets, elected officials and members of the public, along with a wreath-laying and the moment of silence at 11 a.m.
Smaller ceremonies are also held in boroughs and communities across the island, many of them organized by local branches of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Wherever you are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, it's worth taking a moment to pause and remember.
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