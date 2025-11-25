This is your last chance to get money from Quebec's $500M bread lawsuit — no receipt needed
Anyone who bought packaged bread between 2001 and 2021 can apply for compensation.
If you bought packaged bread in Quebec anytime between 2001 and 2021, this is a reminder that you might be owed money from a massive $500 million class action settlement. And yes, you can still apply even if you don't have a single receipt.
Quebec residents have until December 12, 2025, to file a claim in what has become the largest price-fixing settlement in Canadian history. After that date, the window closes for good.
The settlement stems from allegations that some of Canada's biggest grocery stores and baking companies secretly coordinated to raise the price of packaged bread for nearly two decades. Companies named in the lawsuits include Loblaw, George Weston, Canada Bread, Metro, Sobeys (IGA), Walmart Canada, and Giant Tiger.
Loblaw and George Weston agreed to settle their part of the case for $500 million in 2024, with roughly 22% of the fund set aside for Quebecers. The rest is handled under a parallel Ontario case.
Here is what Quebec shoppers need to know before the deadline.
Who can still apply?
Pretty much anyone who bought packaged bread in Canada between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021 for personal use.
To qualify under the Quebec portion, you must:
- Have lived in Quebec on December 31, 2021
- Have purchased packaged bread, rolls, bagels, pitas, tortillas, buns or similar items (excluding frozen bread and bakery-fresh loaves)
- Be at least 18 when submitting your claim
You do not need receipts. The online claim form only asks for your name, address, date of birth and a few basic details.
Even people who received the old $25 Loblaw gift card can still apply. You will only get the difference if your new payout ends up at least $5 higher.
How much money could you get?
There is no fixed amount. Your payout depends on:
- How many people in Quebec file a valid claim
- How much remains after legal fees and administrative costs
Because the fund is shared proportionally, fewer claims mean larger payments.
If your calculated entitlement ends up under $5, you will not receive money. Instead, your share will be donated to Canadian food banks and school meal programs.
Payments will be sent by Interac e-Transfer (fastest and free) or by cheque (which includes a $2 processing fee).
How to file your claim
It takes less than five minutes.
Quebec residents must submit the online form at QuebecBreadSettlement.ca. You can also file by mail if needed, but the online version is simpler and faster.
The deadline is December 12, 2025. Claims cannot be submitted after that date.