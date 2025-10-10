Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Quebec grocery shoppers can get money back from a $500M bread lawsuit — even with no receipt

The deadline is coming up!

A grocery shelf filled with bread.

Companies are accused of participating in a 14-year price-fixing scheme that inflated the cost of everyday bread products for millions of consumers.

Niloo138| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you've ever bought a loaf of bread in Quebec, you might be entitled to a slice of a $500 million settlement, but you'll have to act fast.

A new reminder from class-action firm Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP says Canadians have until December 12, 2025, to submit their claim for compensation in what has become the largest price-fixing settlement in Canadian history.

The case stems from allegations that some of the country's biggest grocery and baking companies — including Loblaw, George Weston, Canada Bread, Metro, Sobeys (IGA), Walmart Canada, and Giant Tiger — secretly coordinated to raise the price of packaged bread between 2001 and 2021. The companies are accused of participating in a 14-year price-fixing scheme that inflated the cost of everyday bread products for millions of consumers.

Who can apply?

Anyone who purchased packaged bread in Canada during that 20-year period for personal use is eligible. In Quebec, residents must have been living in the province on December 31, 2021, and can apply through QuebecBreadSettlement.ca (or ReglementPainQuebec.ca in French).

You don't need to provide receipts. Claimants simply need to fill out a short form with basic details like their name, address, and date of birth. Payments will be sent by Interac e-Transfer or cheque (though cheques include a $2 processing fee).

How much can you get?

The amount each person receives depends on how many people apply and what's left after legal and administrative fees. The fewer the valid claims, the higher each individual payout.

If your calculated share is less than $5, your portion will instead be donated to Canadian food banks and school meal programs.

People who previously received the $25 Loblaw gift card from an earlier compensation program can still apply for this one. You'll only receive the difference if your new total works out to at least $5 more.

What's next?

About 22% of the total fund is set aside for Quebec residents, while the rest will be handled under a parallel Ontario case. The class actions continue against Canada Bread, Sobeys, Metro, Walmart, and Giant Tiger, which have not yet reached settlements.

If you bought any kind of packaged bread, buns, bagels, wraps, pitas, or tortillas between 2001 and 2021, you can still apply. The whole process takes less than five minutes online.

Deadline: December 12, 2025
Claim site: QuebecBreadSettlement.ca

    Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

