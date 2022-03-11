Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Quebec Car Dealer Is Offering Free Gas For A Year & Hydro-Québec Chimed In

Free gas for a year with a new car purchase... or you could just buy an electric vehicle.

Joliette Dodge Chrysler Jeep's promotional video offers a year of free gas with the purchase of a new vehicle.
Joliette Dodge Chrysler Jeep | Facebook

With gas prices surpassing $2/litre in some regions, drivers are getting creative with their travel — and so too is at least one Quebec car dealer. In an exuberant video posted to Facebook on March 8, Joliette Dodge Chrysler Jeep offers to pay for a year's worth of customers' gas if they purchase a new vehicle in its inventory. Narcity Québec was the first to report this story.

The dealership encourages prospective buyers to send it a private message on Facebook or subscribe to its website to receive more information.

Additional limitations undoubtedly apply. On its promotions page, Joliette Dodge Chrysler Jeep says the deal means car buyers can save up to $9,000. It's unclear how exactly the deal works, but in the comments section under the Facebook video, the dealership says annual gas consumption cost estimates are based on the government resource Energuide.

Joliette Dodge Chrysler Jeep assured commenters that "we're talking about tens of hundreds of dollars in gas and not $20."

It's likely that the dealership is simply discounting the gas cost estimate from the price of a vehicle.

The promotion has nevertheless attracted attention. At the time of writing, the Facebook video has garnered more than 67,000 views and over 100 reactions and comments.

The post has also become the target of a few skeptics. Even Hydro-Québec chimed in, directing readers to an alternative way to avoid paying for gas: purchasing an electric vehicle. The Crown corporation shared a link to a page comparing the annual price of powering EVs and cars that run on gasoline.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...