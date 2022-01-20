Trending Topics

covid-19 quebec

Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Have Finally Gone Down After Climbing For Weeks

Legault is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Senior Editor
Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Have Finally Gone Down After Climbing For Weeks
Meunierd | Dreamstime

In its January 20 report, Quebec reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in weeks. There were a total of 3,411 COVID-19 hospital patients, 14 fewer than the day before. 285 people were in intensive care — that number remained unchanged.

The January 20 daily report comes as the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) releases its latest hospital occupancy projections. The institute noted that though hospitalizations are still high, they seem to have plateaued between January 8 and 14.

In the next two weeks, the INESSS projects the number of new patients admitted to a hospital every day will drop to around 200 (Quebec reported 352 new hospitalizations on January 20). Total hospitalizations, meanwhile, will drop to "about 3,000," according to the forecast — "still well above the level 4" occupancy level "recently defined by the Ministry of Health," the INESSS says.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is also expected to stabilize.

The INESSS notes, however, that these projections don't take into account changes in health measures, nor the potential effects of the reopening of Quebec elementary and high schools on January 17.

The province also tallied 6,528 new COVID-19 cases on January 20, though official case counts are inaccurate since PCR tests are no longer available to the general public.

There were 98 more deaths linked to the disease.

Premier François Legault is set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

