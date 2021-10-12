Quebec Flu Shots Are Coming — Here's Who The Gov't Says Should Get One & How
You can now book appointments.
Quebec's Ministry of Health has announced that it's almost time to get your flu shot and outlined some guidelines on how to get one. Luckily, it's really easy to get your flu shot in Quebec!
While getting your flu shot isn't mandatory, the health ministry recommends that the following individuals get one:
- "people aged 75 and over;
- "children 6 months and older as well as adults (including pregnant women, regardless of the stage of their pregnancy) living with: diabetes; a weakened immune system; heart disease; lung disease; kidney disease;"
- and "pregnant women in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters of their pregnancy."
Vaccination contre la grippe saisonnière - L’opération de vaccination débutera sous peu ➡️Pour consulter le communi… https://t.co/C9qud5sTT0— Santé Québec (@Santé Québec) 1634047962.0
The flu vaccine is free for these priority groups.
The Health Ministry says the flu vaccine is also free for "family members who live in the same household as a child under 6 months of age or a person at high risk of hospitalization or death, as well as their caregivers, and for health care workers, especially those who provide direct patient care."
