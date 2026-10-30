Quebec is home to a mini Paris with cobblestone charm and quaint pastry shops
It's absolutely magical at Christmas. 🎄
Dreaming of a trip to Paris? You don't need to hop on a plane to experience a little taste of Europe.
Right here in La Belle Province, you can visit a city often referred to as the "Little Paris" of North America, complete with cobblestone streets, cute cafes and tons of charm.
Home to century-old streets, historic buildings and architecture, open-air markets, and a top-notch culinary scene, Quebec City is sometimes referred to as a little slice of Paris in Canada, offering the same vibe and French culture minus the long-haul flight.
During the holiday season, the city transforms into a winter wonderland, with festive decorations and a German Christmas Market adding even more European charm.
One of the most magical areas to explore is Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its historic fortifications, European-inspired architecture and winding cobblestone streets.
The neighbourhood is divided into Upper Town and Lower Town, both of which are brimming with beautiful sights and hidden gems.
In the Lower Town, visit the stunning Place Royale and Quartier Petit-Champlain, a place where you can travel back in time to the founding of Québec over 400 years ago and see what's been called the prettiest street in North America.
This picturesque neighbourhood is known for its narrow cobblestone streets, colourful storefronts and quaint boutiques that look like they belong in a French village.
Rue du Petit-Champlain is particularly enchanting, with its historic stone buildings, twinkling lights and charming shops selling everything from locally made goods to unique souvenirs.
The scene is even more magical in winter, when the area is dusted with snow and local shops are adorned in wreaths, boughs and sparkling lights.
Of course, no Paris-inspired getaway would be complete without indulging in some delicious French pastries.
Quebec City is home to plenty of cozy bakeries and cafes where you can treat yourself to buttery croissants, flaky pain au chocolat and other sweet treats.
Visit Le Petit Dep in Old Town, where you'll find a wide selection of coffees and beverages, as well as an assortment of pastries and bites.
You can also visit Maison Smith, a cafe with several locations around the city, including in Old Quebec, where you can sip a warm latte and enjoy freshly baked goods.
Head to Upper Town (take the funicular) to discover more unique sights in the old town.
Here, you'll find the iconic Château Frontenac, a grand, castle-like hotel that towers over the city and looks like something straight out of a fairytale.
The hotel overlooks the St. Lawrence River and the Dufferin Terrace, a scenic wooden boardwalk where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the water and the surrounding landscape.
Nearby, you'll find Rue Saint-Jean, a lively street lined with charming shops, restaurants, cafes and historic buildings that make for the perfect place to wander and soak up the European vibes.
If you're visiting during the holiday season, there are plenty of festive events and activities to enjoy around the city. From November 19th to December 23rd, you can enjoy Quebec City's German Christmas Market, during which time Old Quebec transforms into a magical village straight out of Europe.
You'll find wooden chalets, holiday treats like mulled wine, shows and activities and plenty of holiday gift shopping at the market, as well as beautiful Christmas lights and tons of festive displays.
Whether you're exploring its historic streets, browsing adorable boutiques or enjoying a croissant at a sidewalk cafe, Quebec City offers a little slice of Paris right here in Canada.
If a European getaway is on your bucket list, this charming Quebec destination might just be the next best thing.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.