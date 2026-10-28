9 of the cheapest countries to travel to from Montreal this December, from Mexico to Peru

An affordable week-long getaway is just around the corner. ✈️

A quaint, cobblestone street in a small town in Mexico. Right: Two women smile and pose on a beach, beside a palm tree in the Dominican Republic.

Want a cheap vacation from Montreal this December? Look no further.

Roman Lezhnin | Unsplash, Raul De Los Santos | Unsplash
Managing Editor, Canada
Ascending

If you're dreaming of a cheap Christmas vacation from Montreal — one that trades slushy sidewalks and minus-10 wind chill for a beach chair and turquoise waters — a new ranking shows where your budget will stretch the furthest this December.

And, it turns out, the most affordable trips from Montreal this Christmas are a quick flight south.

HelloSafe, a financial-product comparison platform, priced a one-week holiday vacation in 104 countries for travellers leaving from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), including the round-trip flight, a three-star hotel, meals and local transportation.

The result is a detailed snapshot of the cheapest countries to visit in December from Montreal. Mexico came out as the cheapest place to spend Christmas, with a week in Cancún over the holidays costing about $1,930 per person.

The Dominican Republic and El Salvador round out the top three, which means the cheapest Christmas destinations from Montreal this year are also among the warmest places you can fly to in December.

For anyone hunting for a cheap sun destination over the holidays, that's a rare case where the budget-friendly option and the beach-weather option happen to be the same trip.

The study also revealed a clear pattern in what makes a holiday trip expensive. Flights account for about 65% of the total cost on average, more than the hotel, meals and local transportation combined for the entire week.

That's why the cheapest places to travel at Christmas aren't always the places where daily life is cheapest, and why a destination with bargain hotels and street food can still end up near the bottom of the list once you add the cost of getting there.

Whether you're planning a Christmas getaway, comparing the cost of a week in Mexico against the Dominican Republic, or wondering if a last-minute holiday is within reach before the year is over, here's where your Canadian dollars will stretch the furthest.

Mexico

Total Cost For A Week: $1,930

Round-Trip Flight: $898

Week On The Ground: $1,032

December Weather: 27 C

Why You Need To Go: Cancún is perfect for some last-minute December sun, and HelloSafe found three-star hotels costing as little as $65 a night over the holidays. The Hotel Zone sits between the Caribbean Sea and a lagoon, so beaches and calm water are never far away.

Ferries run to nearby Isla Mujeres, and the surrounding Yucatán Peninsula is known for its cenotes and Mayan ruins, including the clifftop site at Tulum.

Dominican Republic

Total Cost For A Week: $2,300

Round-Trip Flight: $1,205

Week On The Ground: $1,095

December Weather: 27 C

Why You Need To Go: Punta Cana is in its dry season in December, with long white-sand beaches along the island's eastern coast. It's one of the easiest beach getaways from Montreal.

Boat trips head out to Saona Island for snorkelling and swimming in shallow water. The Zona Colonial in Santo Domingo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is another easy add-on for anyone who wants some history with their beach time.

El Salvador

Total Cost For A Week: $2,590

Round-Trip Flight: $1,462

Week On The Ground: $1,128

December Weather: 29 C

Why You Need To Go: El Salvador is the warmest of the top three in December and barely sees any rain, according to HelloSafe. Its Pacific coast is a popular surf destination, and beach towns like El Tunco cater to visitors.

Inland, the Ruta de las Flores links colourful mountain towns surrounded by coffee farms. The country’s volcanoes offer hikes with views across the countryside.

Tunisia

Total Cost For A Week: $2,627

Round-Trip Flight: $1,853

Week On The Ground: $774

December Weather: 16 C

Why You Need To Go: Tunisia is the cheapest country in Africa in the ranking, and French is widely spoken there, which is a bonus for some Montrealers. December temperatures are cool enough to spend whole days sightseeing comfortably.

The medina in Tunis is a maze of souks, cafés and historic mosques. The ruins of Carthage and the blue-and-white village of Sidi Bou Said are both a short trip from the centre.

Algeria

Total Cost For A Week: $2,707

Round-Trip Flight: $1,929

Week On The Ground: $778

December Weather: 16 C

Why You Need To Go: Algiers is an often-overlooked Mediterranean capital, and three-star hotels cost about $61 a night over the holidays. French is widely used, which makes getting around easier for many Montrealers.

The historic Casbah climbs the hillside above the port, and the Notre-Dame d'Afrique basilica overlooks the bay.

Peru

Total Cost For A Week: $2,758

Round-Trip Flight: $1,847

Week On The Ground: $911

December Weather: 22 C

Why You Need To Go: December marks the start of summer in Lima, and the city barely sees any rain. Three-star hotels go for about $70 a night, and the capital's food scene, especially its ceviche, is a big draw.

Seaside neighbourhoods like Miraflores and Barranco offer clifftop walks, street art and plenty of places to eat.

Ecuador

Total Cost For A Week: $2,818

Round-Trip Flight: $2,093

Week On The Ground: $725

December Weather: 22 C

Why You Need To Go: Quito has the cheapest week on the ground of any destination in the top nine, with three-star hotels at about $46 a night. The flight makes up most of the budget, but once you've landed, your money goes a long way.

The city's historic centre is filled with colonial churches and plazas set against the surrounding Andes. The Mitad del Mundo monument, which marks the equator, is an easy outing from the capital.

Chile

Total Cost For A Week: $2,823

Round-Trip Flight: $1,841

Week On The Ground: $982

December Weather: 28 C

Why You Need To Go: December is early summer in Santiago, and the city earns a perfect 100 out of 100 for December weather in HelloSafe's ranking. Even better, three-star hotels go for about $69 a night.

Wine valleys near the capital make for easy day trips. The colourful port city of Valparaíso is within reach if you want a day by the Pacific.

Colombia

Total Cost For A Week: $2,826

Round-Trip Flight: $1,858

Week On The Ground: $968

December Weather: 23 C

Why You Need To Go: Bogotá rounds out the top nine, with three-star hotels at about $72 a night over the holidays. Colombia goes all out for Christmas, so you can expect festive lights and celebrations throughout December.

The historic La Candelaria neighbourhood is known for its colourful colonial streets and street art. Monserrate, the mountain overlooking the city, offers sweeping views of the capital.

The full list

Before you book

​HelloSafe searched round-trip flights from Montréal-Trudeau on October 21, 2026, for three sets of dates between December 19 and 28, along with prices for three-star hotels in each arrival city for December 20 to 27. Meal and transit costs come from Numbeo.

All prices are per person and in Canadian dollars. Prices don't include travel insurance, visas or activities.

The ranking also left out countries with low safety scores and those where Canada advises against non-essential travel. An exception was made for Mexico because it's such a popular destination.

Safe travels, Montreal!

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

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  • Helena Hanson
  • Helena Hanson
    Helena Hanson (she/her) is the Managing Editor of Canada for Narcity and MTL Blog, where she brings her expertise in dreamy, aspirational travel journalism to life. A first-class graduate of Cardiff University's School of Journalism, Helena has a passion for inspiring readers to discover the magic in their own backyards. Originally from the U.K., Helena has spent years uncovering hidden gems and must-see destinations across countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and more. Having lived in both Canada and Australia, she's become a seasoned expert in off-the-beaten-path adventures and bucket-list experiences that don't break the bank. Whether she's writing about things to do in Montreal, or her favourite spot—Disney World—Helena hopes to leave readers dreaming of their next adventure.

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