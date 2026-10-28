9 of the cheapest countries to travel to from Montreal this December, from Mexico to Peru
An affordable week-long getaway is just around the corner. ✈️
If you're dreaming of a cheap Christmas vacation from Montreal — one that trades slushy sidewalks and minus-10 wind chill for a beach chair and turquoise waters — a new ranking shows where your budget will stretch the furthest this December.
And, it turns out, the most affordable trips from Montreal this Christmas are a quick flight south.
HelloSafe, a financial-product comparison platform, priced a one-week holiday vacation in 104 countries for travellers leaving from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), including the round-trip flight, a three-star hotel, meals and local transportation.
The result is a detailed snapshot of the cheapest countries to visit in December from Montreal. Mexico came out as the cheapest place to spend Christmas, with a week in Cancún over the holidays costing about $1,930 per person.
The Dominican Republic and El Salvador round out the top three, which means the cheapest Christmas destinations from Montreal this year are also among the warmest places you can fly to in December.
For anyone hunting for a cheap sun destination over the holidays, that's a rare case where the budget-friendly option and the beach-weather option happen to be the same trip.
The study also revealed a clear pattern in what makes a holiday trip expensive. Flights account for about 65% of the total cost on average, more than the hotel, meals and local transportation combined for the entire week.
That's why the cheapest places to travel at Christmas aren't always the places where daily life is cheapest, and why a destination with bargain hotels and street food can still end up near the bottom of the list once you add the cost of getting there.
Whether you're planning a Christmas getaway, comparing the cost of a week in Mexico against the Dominican Republic, or wondering if a last-minute holiday is within reach before the year is over, here's where your Canadian dollars will stretch the furthest.
Mexico
Total Cost For A Week: $1,930
Round-Trip Flight: $898
Week On The Ground: $1,032
December Weather: 27 C
Why You Need To Go: Cancún is perfect for some last-minute December sun, and HelloSafe found three-star hotels costing as little as $65 a night over the holidays. The Hotel Zone sits between the Caribbean Sea and a lagoon, so beaches and calm water are never far away.
Ferries run to nearby Isla Mujeres, and the surrounding Yucatán Peninsula is known for its cenotes and Mayan ruins, including the clifftop site at Tulum.
Dominican Republic
Total Cost For A Week: $2,300
Round-Trip Flight: $1,205
Week On The Ground: $1,095
December Weather: 27 C
Why You Need To Go: Punta Cana is in its dry season in December, with long white-sand beaches along the island's eastern coast. It's one of the easiest beach getaways from Montreal.
Boat trips head out to Saona Island for snorkelling and swimming in shallow water. The Zona Colonial in Santo Domingo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is another easy add-on for anyone who wants some history with their beach time.
El Salvador
Total Cost For A Week: $2,590
Round-Trip Flight: $1,462
Week On The Ground: $1,128
December Weather: 29 C
Why You Need To Go: El Salvador is the warmest of the top three in December and barely sees any rain, according to HelloSafe. Its Pacific coast is a popular surf destination, and beach towns like El Tunco cater to visitors.
Inland, the Ruta de las Flores links colourful mountain towns surrounded by coffee farms. The country’s volcanoes offer hikes with views across the countryside.
Tunisia
Total Cost For A Week: $2,627
Round-Trip Flight: $1,853
Week On The Ground: $774
December Weather: 16 C
Why You Need To Go: Tunisia is the cheapest country in Africa in the ranking, and French is widely spoken there, which is a bonus for some Montrealers. December temperatures are cool enough to spend whole days sightseeing comfortably.
The medina in Tunis is a maze of souks, cafés and historic mosques. The ruins of Carthage and the blue-and-white village of Sidi Bou Said are both a short trip from the centre.
Algeria
Total Cost For A Week: $2,707
Round-Trip Flight: $1,929
Week On The Ground: $778
December Weather: 16 C
Why You Need To Go: Algiers is an often-overlooked Mediterranean capital, and three-star hotels cost about $61 a night over the holidays. French is widely used, which makes getting around easier for many Montrealers.
The historic Casbah climbs the hillside above the port, and the Notre-Dame d'Afrique basilica overlooks the bay.
Peru
Total Cost For A Week: $2,758
Round-Trip Flight: $1,847
Week On The Ground: $911
December Weather: 22 C
Why You Need To Go: December marks the start of summer in Lima, and the city barely sees any rain. Three-star hotels go for about $70 a night, and the capital's food scene, especially its ceviche, is a big draw.
Seaside neighbourhoods like Miraflores and Barranco offer clifftop walks, street art and plenty of places to eat.
Ecuador
Total Cost For A Week: $2,818
Round-Trip Flight: $2,093
Week On The Ground: $725
December Weather: 22 C
Why You Need To Go: Quito has the cheapest week on the ground of any destination in the top nine, with three-star hotels at about $46 a night. The flight makes up most of the budget, but once you've landed, your money goes a long way.
The city's historic centre is filled with colonial churches and plazas set against the surrounding Andes. The Mitad del Mundo monument, which marks the equator, is an easy outing from the capital.
Chile
Total Cost For A Week: $2,823
Round-Trip Flight: $1,841
Week On The Ground: $982
December Weather: 28 C
Why You Need To Go: December is early summer in Santiago, and the city earns a perfect 100 out of 100 for December weather in HelloSafe's ranking. Even better, three-star hotels go for about $69 a night.
Wine valleys near the capital make for easy day trips. The colourful port city of Valparaíso is within reach if you want a day by the Pacific.
Colombia
Total Cost For A Week: $2,826
Round-Trip Flight: $1,858
Week On The Ground: $968
December Weather: 23 C
Why You Need To Go: Bogotá rounds out the top nine, with three-star hotels at about $72 a night over the holidays. Colombia goes all out for Christmas, so you can expect festive lights and celebrations throughout December.
The historic La Candelaria neighbourhood is known for its colourful colonial streets and street art. Monserrate, the mountain overlooking the city, offers sweeping views of the capital.
The full list
Source : HelloSafe, Voyage pas cher à Noël : les pays les moins chers au départ de Montréal (2026)
Before you book
HelloSafe searched round-trip flights from Montréal-Trudeau on October 21, 2026, for three sets of dates between December 19 and 28, along with prices for three-star hotels in each arrival city for December 20 to 27. Meal and transit costs come from Numbeo.
All prices are per person and in Canadian dollars. Prices don't include travel insurance, visas or activities.
The ranking also left out countries with low safety scores and those where Canada advises against non-essential travel. An exception was made for Mexico because it's such a popular destination.
Safe travels, Montreal!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
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