This cozy Quebec town near Montreal feels like a Hallmark movie at Christmas
It's just a quick road trip away. 🚗
If you've ever dreamed of stepping into a Hallmark Christmas movie, you don't have to travel far to find that holiday magic in real life.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming small town that looks like it belongs on a Christmas card, with quaint streets, cozy cafes and a magical winter atmosphere.
Nestled along the Ottawa River, Montebello is a picturesque village that transforms into a cozy winter wonderland once the snow falls.
The town is part of the Outaouais region of Quebec, just an hour and 30 minutes from Montreal by car.
While it's beautiful to visit in any season, winter is an especially magical time in Montebello. With its charming streets, quaint local shops and cafes and historic church, the town looks like something straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, especially when covered in glittering snow.
One of the biggest draws during the holiday season is the Marché de Noël de Montebello, a European-inspired Christmas market that brings festive cheer to the heart of the village.
Set against the backdrop of a historic church, the market features charming wooden stalls, sparkling lights and plenty of holiday treats.
The market takes place over two weekends this year, in November and December. Inspired by European Christmas markets, the market will feature more than 40 vendors and artisans, as well as nearly a dozen local shops on the main street, and free entertainment and shows.
Take a stroll through the illuminated aisles, sip on hot chocolate, and discover local treats and goodies, including local produce, handcrafted creations, decorations, unique gift ideas, and more.
This year, the market will have baked goods and treats from 19 local producers, including Verger Double Attitude Orchard, Kissam Patisserie, and Les Brûlés Artisans Fumeurs.
The market will also have artists and artisans gathered in the heart of the church, selling unique works and handcrafted creations.
For an extra dose of holiday magic, you can visit the famous Fairmont Le Château Montebello, a spectacular log cabin resort that looks like something straight out of a Christmas fairy tale.
The five-star resort property is known for its rustic charm and unique architecture, and is widely recognized as the world's largest log castle, constructed using more than 10,000 red cedar logs.
In winter, the hotel is like a snow-covered castle, complete with Christmas decorations and activities to immerse you in the festive season.
The hotel offers curling, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and skating, as well as holiday activities like workshops with Santa and horse-drawn sleigh rides.
For something a little different, you can also head to Parc Omega, a wildlife park where you can see Canadian wildlife up close in their natural habitats.
The park offers a unique experience where you can drive along a 12-kilometre route to discover several different animal species living in habitats that closely resemble their natural environment.
Along the way, you can feed deer that approach your car and see a range of Canadian wildlife, including moose, elk, beavers, bison, and more.
You can extend the experience by staying in one of the unique accommodations offered at the park and spend the night near wolves, deer, or bears.
You can also explore Onirio, a unique illuminated night trail through the forest that's available year-round at the park.
Montebello's proximity to Montreal makes it perfect for a wintry day trip. However, you can easily turn your visit into a weekend getaway, or incorporate it into a longer road trip through the Outaouais region.
Whether you're wandering through the Christmas market, sipping hot chocolate beside a roaring fire or exploring the village's charming streets, Montebello has all the makings of a magical holiday escape.
With its European-inspired Christmas market, cozy boutiques, festive winter activities and log cabin resort, the charming town will easily make you feel like you've stepped into your very own holiday movie.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.