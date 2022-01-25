Trending Topics

Quebec Is The Least Stressed Out Province When It Comes To Money Right Now, A Survey Shows

Maybe it's just our laissez faire attitude?

Associate Editor
Anjelagr | Dreamstime

The ongoing pandemic has led many Canadians to experience financial stress. With the country's inflation rate at its highest since 1991 and food prices on the climb, it's no surprise that 57% of Canadians are struggling to feed their household, a study from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) says.

That figure is up from 36% in 2019, showcasing the staggering effect that the increase in the cost of living and pandemic-related economic turmoil has had on Canadians. The study, conducted via an online survey that reached 5,002 Canadians between January 7 and 12, suggests, however, that Quebecers aren't nearly as stressed about food security and debt as residents of other provinces.

Angus Reid Institute

When asked about their financial situation, 24% of overall respondents said they were "thriving," while 27% were "struggling." Of all the provinces, Quebec had the highest share of respondents who described themselves as "thriving" (31%) and the smallest share of "struggling" respondents (19%).

Angus Reid Institute

In addition, the survey measured economic stress in Canada's urban centres. Montreal appears to be weathering the storm far better than most cities. 35% of Montrealers sampled described themselves as "thriving" compared to 29% of respondents in Vancouver, 27% in Toronto and 19% in Halifax.

The study also shed light on provinces' stress levels in relation to debt, with 31% of respondents in both Alberta and Saskatchewan stating that debt is a "major source of stress." 36% of Newfoundland & Labrador residents were stressed over their debts. As for Quebec, 19% said that debt was a "major source of stress," while 23% of the Quebec sample said debt is "not a problem at all," said the Agnus Reid Institute.

The ARI further observed that while residents of Alberta (49%), Saskatchewan (47%), and Newfoundland & Labrador (47%) are "most likely to say they are worse off [financially] now than they were last year," respondents in Quebec were the least likely (33%). Nearly half of the Quebec respondents said they were "the same as a year ago," while 17% said they were "better now."

The ARI pointed out that the province of Quebec had an unemployment rate of 4.6% in December 2021, the lowest in all of Canada.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

